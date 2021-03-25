Budget session begins on stormy note over double-tracking project

Panaji: The budget session of the state legislative assembly began on Wednesday on a stormy note as Opposition MLAs raised their pitch over the controversial double-tracking project.

The Opposition MLAs walked into the well of the House, demanding half-an-hour discussion on the project, which forced Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to adjourn the proceedings of the House for 15 minutes.

A question on land acquisition for doubling of the South Western Railway track from Collem to Vasco was raised by Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha.

Replying to the Cortalim MLA, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate said the inspection of the site has been carried out but the demarcation report has not yet been ready, adding that the state is just assisting the railway authorities in the process.

Saldanha wanted to know as to how much private land will be acquired for the double-tracking project.

Monserrate said that 138.391 hectare of forestland, 1.738 hectare of government land and 12.1536 hectare of private land have been identified for the project.

Saldanha was insistent on detailed answers on the issue even after the Speaker announced that the question hour was over.

Consequently Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and other members of Opposition benches demanded that a half-an-hour discussion be held on land acquisition for the project.

As Patnekar rejected the demand, the Opposition MLAs walked into the well of the House.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.