Assembly congratulates Rane on completing 50 years as MLA

Panaji: The state Assembly, on Wednesday, moved a motion to congratulate senior Congress leader and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as an elected representative.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and all the other elected representatives present in the House recalled his contribution to the development of Goa in his long political career, and wished him good health and all the best for his future.

“Rane has completed 50 years of being an MLA and was also a minister, chief minister or legislative speaker for various periods, which is a legacy in itself. His vast experience in social work and politics is an inspiration for everyone. I congratulate him for 50 years in the electoral politics on behalf of the state government,” the Chief Minister said.

Rane thanked the House, and said that he can be congratulated outside the House without disrupting legislative business, which is very important and to be given more priority.

PM congratulates Rane

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, congratulated former chief minister and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as an MLA, and said that his passion for the state’s progress is reflected in his work.

A motion congratulating Rane was moved by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

“Congratulations to Shri Pratapsingh Rane Ji on this momentous feat of completing 50 years as MLA,” Modi tweeted.

“His passion for public service and Goa’s progress is reflected in his work. I remember our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states,” he said.