93,197 trees have been ‘enumerated’ for 3 projects: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday, informed that a total of 93,197 trees have been enumerated for the three linear projects, in the forest land, including Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary and Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park.

The government has said that for the railway doubling projects, the number of trees enumerated are 21,878, and the same number of trees may be felled for the particular project.

The Chief Minister in a written reply to Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai ‘on forest clearance for linear projects’ informed that for the four-laning national highway projects, a total of 33,806 trees are enumerated, and all the 33,806 may be felled for the project.

Sawant in the capacity of Minister for Forest responded to the questions of the Fatorda MLA wherein he stated that the actual number of trees which will be felled for the above two projects can be ascertained only at the time of the commencement of the work.

For the Tamnar power transmission line project, the enumerated trees are 37,513, of which 13,130 may be felled.

The government said that the user agency has given the

undertaking that they would fell not more than 35 per cent of the total number of trees enumerated for power transmission line projects.

The government has clarified that no forest land has been acquired for above projects inside any protected area/ sanctuary and national park.

As per the information furnished by the South Goa Collector, a total of 12.1536 hectare land has been acquired for the railway

doubling project outside the protected area/wildlife sanctuary/ national park.

The government has said that a total of 377.891 hectare area with the state will be affected by these three linear projects, of which alone 146.05 hectare are for power transmission line projects.

This 146.5 hectare area include 11.54 hectare in wildlife sanctuary 134.41 hectare in reserve forest and 0.555 hectare in private forest.

For railway doubling line, 138.39 hectare will be affected which include 113.857 hectare in national park, 14.4185 hectare in wildlife sanctuary, 8.2072 hectare in reserve forest and 1.9089 hectare in private forest.

For national highway project a total of 93.451 hectare will be affected that includes, 24.265 hectare in national park, 6.75 hectare in wildlife sanctuary and 62.436 hectare in reserve forest.

The government informed that though environmental impact assessment (EIA) study has been carried out by Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for railway doubling projects, the EIA for the national highway project (NH-4) is carried out by M/s Aarvee Associates.

The government informed that for railway projects, several mitigation measures to be taken up during the construction phase and beyond have been recommended.

Mitigation measures related to all environmental issues that is air quality, noise level, soil and land stability, water quality have been recommended.

Apart from these, measures have also been recommended for biodiversity and forest conservation.

Further, suitable mitigation measures have been proposed to minimise impact on wildlife and ensure safe passage to wild animals. In order to reduce accidental killing of wildlife, several mitigation measures such as use of signage for workers/ staff, using experience drivers, sensitisation of train drivers, regulation of garbage disposal and joint patrolling etc are proposed.

Eight underpasses are proposed in the entire stretch so as to facilitate smooth movement and crossing of wild animals. Further, on the recommendations of the chief wildlife warden, railway authorities have been instructed to explore the option of putting gates on tunnels opened through some mechanical/ electronically controlled switches before train arrivals for minimizing trapping of wild animals in tunnels.

Similarly, for the road project EIA study has recommended several mitigation measures, including sprinkling of water thrice a day to reduce the impact of air pollution during construction phase, and appropriate greening of the project corridor.

The major portion of widening of NH-4A passing through Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is planned over viaduct to minimize the impact on flora and fauna of the sanctuary. In order to facilitate smooth crossing of wild animals, construction of three underpasses and one overpass has been proposed in the project.