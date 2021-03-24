‘I wanted to be understood’

Urvashi Bahuguna’s collection of essays ‘No Straight Thing Was Ever Made’, which releases on March 24, is a personal account of navigating life while battling mood disorders that sprung up in her late teens

Q. How did you first realise that something was wrong with you and it wasn’t just you being a teen?

The feelings of despondency, fatigue, restlessness and near-constant worry wouldn’t go away even after a year. I felt it physically. I was exhausted, dazed and demotivated. I was in university in the UK at the time and a classmate who was a friend suggested I see a doctor after I described how I was feeling. I don’t think I would have thought to visit a doctor if she hadn’t brought it up. She had depression and so she was familiar with the symptoms. A doctor diagnosed me as having major depressive disorder and I was put on medication.

Q. How difficult was it for you to admit to yourself that you needed help, and what was your family’s initial reaction?

It wasn’t difficult to admit to myself that I needed help. What I was going through was the hard part. It affected my work and it destroyed my relationships. I knew I needed help, but I didn’t know what to do with that help just yet. It was also about figuring out what my sick body needed. And it took me years to figure that out – what combination of exercise, therapy, medication, personal growth and support keeps me relatively even keeled. I think my family, to give them credit, did take it in their stride even though they didn’t understand it at the time. I am very fortunate that they have grown their understanding of mental illness over the years.

Q. Does it get easier with time to share what you have gone through, with people?

Yes, because even though I have been open about it for a long time, I have also been self-conscious about how it made me appear. There are two kinds of shame that I am vulnerable to when sharing what I have gone through. The more obvious kind is feeling ashamed that I have this condition that signifies weakness in certain contexts. I sense (and am told) that some people don’t believe it’s a real illness. The second, more debilitating kind is the shame I have over telling people how long it’s been going on, that I haven’t recovered fully and that I still struggle with tasks and activity that are required of me in ordinary living. When I am able to judge myself less harshly, that is when I believe it’ll be easier to share it with people.

Q. The manner in which you connected with art, literature and pop culture, you say, also changed.

Literature in particular isn’t very accessible to me when I am ill. Immersion in a written story requires a certain amount of stillness for me. I have written about this in detail in an essay for HuffPost India, but the depression and anxiety changed my reading habits, changed what I did with my free time. I turned to movies and genre fiction because they had visuals and sturdy plots to lose myself in. I remember watching the first season of ‘Top of the Lake’ in a very depressed phase early on. I sat in a dark room and binged the mini-series, and it was my version of peace and quiet because my mind wasn’t able to go at a hundred miles an hour while I was watching it because it drew me in. It sounds like a cliché, but art really is a refuge for me in that it is a place to rest, to wind down. There are many other applications for art but this is the one that I really consider useful in the context of my mental health journey. When I am well, art and literature mean entirely different things to me.

Q. How difficult was it to pen this extremely personal collection of essays? And when did you begin working on it?

I started at the end of 2017 and finished at the end of 2019. It was difficult. It wasn’t that I wanted to hold on to what was personal but that I was very nervous about the quality of the work. I was afraid it was too self-involved. I was afraid people would read these intimate parts of my life and judge them harshly. Judgment is part of being a writer, and it’s always going to be an unpleasant experience, but with this book, that emotion feels heightened. It’s like I have nowhere to hide, no one to hold to account but myself, and that’s been interesting because I have had to grow thicker skin.

Q. Why did you feel that a book like this was important, even though it was tough to pen?

I don’t know that I wrote the book primarily because I thought it was important. I had a feeling that it could be important, that it might resonate with some people. I wanted to write it because there were aspects of illness that I didn’t see represented enough. I wanted to offer proof that it’s so much harder than it looks from the outside and that one can still find joy, knowledge and growth along this path. I wanted to be understood and wanted other mentally ill people to be better understood.

Q. Writing is therapeutic. But at the same time writing about something like this can also mean that thoughts you would like to push away are in the forefront of your mind. Was this something you struggled with too?

Yes, all the time. But I think what I wanted to do when those thoughts arrived changed over time. It wasn’t about pushing them away, but knowing when not to take it to heart and when to work through them. A thought is powerful and it is damaging but with training, you learn to detach from the thoughts and feelings that your illness sends your way. I am not saying it’s easy. I need breaks constantly. The thoughts can be physical weights inside me. I walk, I shower, I take to bed, but ultimately I have accepted that the thoughts will come, the low and distressing feelings will come. But they don’t stop me in my tracks anymore. They do hurt me, they bring me down, but therapy has taught me to keep going, to pursue what I want to pursue anyway.

Q. While people today are slowly opening up to the idea of seeking help when needed, sometimes they are discouraged because the counsellor/psychiatrist is not the right fit. How does one deal with this?

There are therapists and doctors who are not very good at their job, are problematic, overmedicate or aren’t the greatest fit for the person seeking help. I have experienced this and I know and hear of similar incidents all the time. My advice is to know that it is normal to encounter the wrong medical professionals at some point in your journey and to keep searching. Find a different therapist or doctor. Ask people, if you are comfortable, for personal recommendations. Know that it is common to see different doctors and therapists over the course of one’s recovery because one’s needs change over time.

Q. You are also working on a biography on late Wendell Rodricks. Tell us more about how this happened.

As a friend of my parents, he was a sort of father-figure while I was growing up. When he passed away, I wrote a tribute to him in Verve which an editor at Harper Collins India read. She reached out to me and suggested that I try writing his biography. After consulting with his husband, I decided to go ahead. I wanted to honour the artist in him in particular, his process, his inspirations, his unique way of looking at clothes.

(‘No Straight Thing Was Ever Made’ by Urvashi Bahuguna will be released virtually via Sunaparanta-Goa Centre of the Art’s ListenIN series on March 24, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Live. This will be followed by a conversation with writer, editor, literary critic Harsimran Gill. This is Episode XXIX of ListenIN. Register at: bit.ly/3vrcVyR)