Franky stars in Churchill’s easy win over Calangute

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Franky Oliveiro netted a double to hand Churchill Brothers an easy 2-0 win over Calangute Association in GFA’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa on Monday.

Franky scored a goal in either half as he scored the first goal in the 35th minute, while his second came in 66th minute.

Calangute Association came with early attempts. First Nickson Castanha’s free kick took a slight deflection and went out for a corner, and then it was Siddant Shirodkar who was denied by keeper Debnath Mondal.

It was then Churchill Brothers’ turn to raid and they were close to scoring when Franky set Yagya Kapoor whose shot was blocked by Melvin Lobo at the near post. Later Afdal was denied by Paramveer.

Churchill Brothers finally broke the deadlock at the half hour mark. Nickson Castanha, who had a poor start, lost possession at the half way mark to which Afdal Varikkodan, who upon covering some distance sent a pass to Jouston Barbosa on the left. The winger on reaching the byline squared it in the middle to Franky Oliveiro, who scored with a simple tap in to put his team ahead in the game.

Calanagute had a chance to restore parity just before the breather, but none of the Calangute players could connect to Rohan Kamble corner.

In the second half, Calangute came with a good build up. Domnic Fernandes sent in low defence-splitting pass to Kouame Junior, who upon entering the box, squared the ball at the far post to an unmarked Sidhart Kundaikar, whose attempt narrowly missed the target.

Calangute had yet another chance when Sidhart Kundaikar dispossessed Kidron Fernandes on the right flank and passed to Siddhant Shirodkar, who had all the time and space to beat the keeper, but rather he preferred to hit straight at the keeper, much to the frustration of his team and the Calangute fans at the stadium.

Churchill were awarded a penalty in the 66th minute when Paramveer Singh brought down Jouston Barbosa in the box. Franky kept his composure and coolly converted from the spot.

Churchill’s Jouston had a poor day in front of the goal. Having missed two clear cut chances earlier, the youngster failed to control a cross from Velito D’Cruz from the left. The midfielder’s poor first touch let him down as he just had the keeper at his mercy.