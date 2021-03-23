All about that extra

‘Atrangi Jodi’ Sharin and Kishore Butani have been creating all kinds of cool artworks, quirky furniture, and decor all out of reclaimed wood, at their studio in Ucassaim village. NT BUZZ pays a visit

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

Would you like to sit down with Steve Jobs or Charlie Chaplin? Or go on adventures with Goan sensation Philu and her pet cat Nobi? Then Ucassaim is where you need to head to.

Started by Sharin and Kishore Butani, Atrangi Jodi comprises a range of artistic furniture, kitsch decor, and Philu and Nobi artworks that will lend just the right amount of cool to your space.

While Kishore creates furniture and wood sculptures out of reclaimed wood, Sharin enjoys painting on wood and is also the mastermind behind the creation of the cartoon Philu and Nobi.

But the couple, who were formerly into journalism and are also fitness instructors, took a deep dive into art only a few years ago.

“We have always admired and appreciated art in every form and medium but back then we didn’t create stuff, we bought them. But we think somewhere within us there was art, there was the desire to make and create things with our own hands,” says Sharin. In fact, before wood, Kishore, tried clay as a medium, but found the process time-consuming.

“Since we live in place surrounded by a jungle, he would find wood lying around. That’s how he started experimenting with wood. Later after a short course on carpentry he was ready to go, plus he has an engineering background so that helps with the technical aspects of furniture,” says Sharin, adding that she, meanwhile, used to paint on canvas, and get commissions to do paintings. “Then one day, Kishore asked me to try painting on wood. I did and I loved it. Wood is a very forgiving medium, it allows you to make changes on it. I have never gone back to canvas again,” she says.

Her most popular creation Goan chic Philu, was born over a cup of coffee a year ago. “Her pet cat Nobi already existed in the form of our own cat (yes, Nobi’s real). I was just doodling and then out of nowhere this funny looking lady was staring back at me. I liked her and I think she liked me too, but there was something missing… a cat! Now Philu and Nobi are inseparable,” says Sharin, who weaves hilarious stories around the two. And indeed, Philu has schooled famed dacoit Gabbar Singh in mathematics, had Captain Jack Sparrow fall in love with her, hosted a dinner party for Gorn and Captain Kirk, etc.

“Some people want to be seen in the same frame as Philu and Nobi, and so I personalise those art pieces for them and put them into Philu and Nobi’s stories. These two cartoon characters are also hand-painted on discarded wood pieces. After Kishore completes his furniture projects, I paint Philu and Nobi on the leftover wood,” says Sharin.

In fact, the couple choose to work only with reclaimed wood. “The two of us love trees. Why chop trees to make furniture when there’s so much of wood lying around?” says Sharin, adding that whenever Kishore would see such chopped trees lying around on roads, he would load them into the car and bring them home and turn them into artistic pieces. “Then I think the word spread, people would call and inform him of wood that they would see lying around, some would trim their trees and leave the branches for him to take home,” she says, while appealing to people to save trees. “We need them more than they need us.”

Since they began, the duo has been a part of various pop up markets and has had some rave reviews for their work.

“People have come up to us and said that they find our works genuine and it’s something that they haven’t seen before. That’s a big compliment for us and it makes us do better and better,” says Sharin. But time is something that they wish they had more of. “We both sometimes wish there were more hours in a day so that we could just keep doing more art,” she says, revealing that for her personally, managing between fitness endeavours, art, and parenting their two daughters, sometimes gets taxing. “But Kishore, I call him Superman, he has all the energy and strength in the world. Plus, we have two adorable, non-complaining daughters who patiently wait for mama to finish her kickboxing class and then they help me with my painting work,” she says.

And the couple are constantly bursting with ideas for creating new things.

“Every night our conversations end with ‘let’s create this tomorrow or let’s make that!’ It never ceases to amaze the two of us of where we had started and where we have reached, and we still have a long way to go. We can’t tell what we will create, it just comes to us,” says Sharin.

In fact, these days, Kishore is working with driftwood and making sculptures. “But I don’t want to sell them and so I have hidden them. He keeps looking for them but he won’t find them!” says Sharin, adding that their dream is for everyone to have a little bit of ‘atrangi’ in their homes. “Every family should one day have a Philu and Nobi artwork on their wall. They should sit on the awesome chairs created by us and admire those artworks,” says Sharin. “It’s a small wish and we hope it comes true someday.”