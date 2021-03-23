Adolescent health in focus

As part of the International Adolescent Health Week (IAHW) (March 21 to March 27), The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Goa State Chapter has been conducting various events

With a mission to help adolescents make a successful transition into adulthood, there has been an ever-growing need to focus on the health and wellbeing of this vulnerable age group that accounts for one billion population globally and 22 per cent of the population in India.

And thus, the International Adolescent Health Week (IAHW) is observed annually for precisely this reason and involves health care providers, teachers, parents, and their communities coming together to celebrate the lives of these youngsters with an ultimate goal of working collectively towards improving the health.

“Adolescent period is the bridge between childhood and adulthood. They have rapid physical, emotional, psychosocial development in addition to hormonal changes. Thus, the age group faces risk-taking behavior. These include substance abuse, sexual experimentation, lifestyle diseases, mental health issues like anxiety and depression, etc,” says President, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Goa State Chapter, Dhanesh Volvoikar. All this, he says, calls for proper management and anticipatory guidance.

The ongoing pandemic also created its own set of challenges. With online classes, e-learning, and social life disrupted, adolescents had to deal with stress, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression along with boredom.

There was also fear of death if they or their family members get infected, and stress of interrupted academic activity which has had a negative impact on their lives.

And thus the theme chosen for this IAHW is ‘Adolescent Resilience in the Face of a Pandemic’ and focuses on the effects of pandemic on teens and how they show resilience to handle challenges.

The weeklong programme by IAP Goa State Chapter includes talks by members of the Association like Ira Almeida and Nelly De Sa, on lifestyle diseases and importance of healthy and nutritious food.

Short videos aimed at being forwarded through various platforms have been made for Goan adolescents. This included a video by Poonam Sambhaji on Surya Namaskar with the theme ‘Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai’ that showcases the benefits of incorporating this in their daily activity. She has also made a video on ‘Substance Abuse’ that covers the mental health issues and addiction among teens.

A brief video on ‘Road Safety’ highlighting the need for travelling safe and abiding by rules and regulations has been made by Shubangi Tambwekar. She lost her doctor daughter in an accident in 2014 and through the video conveys the pain behind the loss of a child and advocates safety measures.

Sushma Kirtani, an adolescent pediatrician has written on ‘Mental Health of Adolescent Client’.

Besides this, there are competitions being organised in collaboration with the Women’s Wing of Indian Medical Association to address the resilience that young teens face. This includes an essay writing competition and a photography competition.

There is also a webinar being planned for pediatricians to address ADHD in Adolescents on by senior developmental pediatrician and director, Sethu (Centre for Child Development and Family Guidance),

Nandita D’Souza.

To celebrate this week, the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation has also been illuminating the Atal Setu Bridge in lime green, the official colour for adolescents that represents health, happiness, vitality, high energy, and passion.