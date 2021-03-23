Edwin Cardozo wins Navelim ZP seat for third consecutive time

NT NETWORK

Margao

Edwin Cardozo won the Navelim Zilla Panchayat seat for the third consecutive time, defeating his nearest rival – Congress candidate Pratima Coutinho by a margin of 372 votes.

Cardozo polled a total of 2,895 votes as against Congress candidate’s 2,523 votes while the Aam Aadmi Party candidate polled 2,428 votes, and the BJP candidate managed to get just 994 votes.

Counting of the votes for the Navelim seat was taken up on Monday morning, and saw a neck and neck fight between the independent candidate, Congress candidate and AAP candidate, with Cardozo taking a vital 408 votes lead after the first round.

Congress party made up some lost ground in Sarzora, Telalulim and Dramapur but the deficit was too much eventually, and had to concede the seat to Cardozo for the third consecutive time.

The Aam Admi Party meanwhile made inroads into the traditional Congress bastion, and polled 2,428 votes which proved to be too costly for the Congress.

On the other hand, the BJP, which had launched an all out attack to win the Navelim seat, saw its candidate Satyavijay Naik managing to get just 994 votes. The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar had campaigned for the party candidate.

Sources in the BJP claimed that it was a last minute decision to field a candidate, and the lack of time cost the party the seat.

BJP was expecting a better showing given that the villages Sarzora and Dramapur-Sirlim are a part of Velim constituency of Water Resources Minister Filip Nery Rodrigues.

Speaking to the reporters after his victory, Cardozo said “the victory is a hat-trick for the people of Navelim constituency,” who gave their mandate for the work carried out during his last two tenures.

He said that the people gave a befitting reply to the candidates of other parties, who have never worked, and thanked Churchill Alemao and others who supported his candidature.

Alemao, who joined in the celebrations, said that “it is quite incredible that an independent candidate won against the might of three national party candidates,” and expressed full support for any development work to be carried in Navelim.

Meanwhile, Aldrich Coelho won the Sinquetim panchayat by-election by 27 votes. Coelho polled a total of 212 votes while his opponent Francis Pereira managed to get 185 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after the panch member Jose Coelho passed away in August 2020.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Pratima Coutinho charged that Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro didn’t work for her candidature, and declared that she would stake claim for the Congress ticket for Navelim assembly seat.

“We do not need enemies from outside when we have enemies within the party,” she said and alleged that Navelim MLA did nothing in support of her candidature.

She said that he first vanished, claiming he was asked by the Congress party president to go to Kerala, however, when he returned he didn’t join the campaigning nor did he impress upon the voters to support the party candidate.