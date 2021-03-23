COVID negative certificates back in focus in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In the wake of rising COVID cases across the country, the state expert committee on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday recommended to the government to mandatorily seek COVID negative certificates from people coming to Goa via flights, particularly from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Addressing a press conference at a starred hotel in the city after chairing a meeting of the expert committee, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that he will submit the recommendations of the committee in writing to the Chief Minister with a request to implement the same.

He also said the health department is considering testing air passengers for COVID on their arrival at the Dabolim airport.

“The expert committee is unanimous in its opinion that we should ask COVID negative certificates from travellers. There is a cause of concern as cases have been rising. I can’t share everything in the public domain as we don’t intend to create panic. The suggestions made by the expert committee will be discussed with the Chief Minister,” Rane said.

Stressing on the need to curtail the number of people attending social gatherings, Rane said the government will soon come out with ‘modified’ standard operating procedures.

“We should have stringent SOPs in place. We shouldn’t allow big gatherings as there is a possibility of spikes in cases,” he said, adding that restrictions on restaurants and eateries will be imposed by the government.

He said that while formulating the modified SOPs the restaurateurs would be taken into confidence.

Rane informed that the panel also favoured substantial hike in penalty for not wearing face covers/mask in public.

In the coming days, the health department will enhance the testing capacity by procuring additional machines and deploying manpower and try to achieve a target of testing 2,500 samples per day.

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, Dr S M Bandekar said that Goa recorded seven cases of the UK variant of the virus, adding that all these seven patients recovered from the disease.

“There is one more variant which is from Brazil and spreading via Portugal. So we are also keeping an eye on Portuguese visitors. But till date, we have not found even one case,” he said.

Dr Bandekar said the particular variant of the virus has no high mortality but it can spread rapidly.