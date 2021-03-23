BJP WINS THE DAY

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-supported panels on Monday emerged victorious in the elections to Bicholim, Valpoi, and Pernem municipal councils and the Corporation of the City of Panaji by winning the majority of the seats.

The Congress party managed to save its face by winning the majority of the seats only in the Cuncolim municipal council.

It is still not clear as to who will form the ruling council in Curchorem-Cacora municipality as seven candidates having affiliation to the BJP and seven Independents won while one candidate belonging to the ‘Swabhiman’ group was also elected.

For the polls to the Canacona civic body, reportedly no panel had been put up by any of the political parties.

The BJP, however, is claiming to form the ruling council in both Curchorem-Cacora and Canacona municipalities.

The BJP also had a comfortable win in elections to the Bicholim municipal council, winning nine out of the 14 seats. One Independent candidate also extended support to the BJP panel. This panel was supported by state assembly Speaker and local MLA Rajesh Patnekar.

Rajendra Amshekar backed by Dharmesh Saglani-led Congress group won the bypoll to Ward IX of the Sanquelim municipality. The victory caused a major embarrassment to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as he failed to get elected a BJP-backed candidate from his assembly constituency.

Independent candidate Edwin Cardozo won the by-election to the Navelim zilla panchayat by a margin of 372 against Congress’ Pratima Coutinho who proved to be his nearest rival.

The BJP has retained its position in the Pernem municipal council as the panel led by Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Azgaonkar won six of the 10 seats; remaining four were won by Independent candidates.

Two of the winning Independents extended support to the BJP panel soon after the declaration of the results. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane-led BJP panel was re-voted to power in the Valpoi municipal

council. The panel won all the 10 seats.

Congress’ Yuri Alemao-supported panel won nine out of the 14 seats in the Cuncolim municipal council. Viddesh Dessai, brother-in-law of the Chief Minister, and three others won from the BJP-backed panel; the remaining one seat was won by an Independent candidate.

The Cuncolim poll outcome is a major setback not only to the BJP but also local MLA Clafasio Dias, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress along with nine other MLAs.

The Navelim ZP bypoll outcome has caused uproar as Coutinho directly blamed Congress veteran and local MLA Luizinho Faleiro for her defeat.

She alleged that the Navelim MLA did not put effort during the poll campaign despite having a stronghold in the area.