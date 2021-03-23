BJP will sweep assembly elections too, says CM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that the overwhelming response of the public to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the zilla panchayat polls as well as elections to the civic bodies indicate a victory for the BJP with full majority at the state assembly elections scheduled next year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the municipal election results have proved that issues like IIT-Goa campus, Mopa airport related land acquisition, shifting of offshore casinos and linear projects are no issues for the general public.

Addressing a press conference at the city BJP headquarters, Sawant said the government will carry out development in all the municipal areas during this year.

“We will use the funds received from the 15th Finance Commission for improvement of the urban areas in the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister also held NGOs and Opposition parties responsible for misleading the people on various issues.

“The people however have placed their trust in the local leadership of the BJP,” he maintained, pointing out that state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade and state organisational secretary of the party Satish Dhond have played a major role in the victories of the party at the recent municipal polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Tanawade said that 85 out of the total 105 candidates backed by the BJP at the municipal elections to the seven civic bodies, including the Corporation of the City of Panaji, have become victorious.

“This has proved that people are with the BJP and not any other political party,” he observed.

Tanawade said the Congress, which has failed to open its account in majority of the councils, should stop daydreaming.

He also criticised Opposition leader Digambar Kamat for making anti-BJP statements.

“The BJP has won the polls in six out of the seven civic bodies, and I take full

responsibility for the defeat in the elections for the Cuncolim municipal council,” Tanawade said, pointing out that Congress has failed to even open its account at the polls to the municipal bodies in Valpoi, Pernem, and Panaji.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win at the remaining five municipality polls.

Replying to a question, the state BJP president said the party will retrospect as regards its leaders, who had supported the Opposition panel at the CCP election.

“We will take an appropriate decision on such dissidents,” he informed.

State legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar; Deputy Chief Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar; Health Minister Vishwajit Rane; Power Minister Nilesh Cabral and Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate were also present at the press conference.