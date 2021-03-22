Salgaocar, Sporting Clube held 1-1

Mapusa: Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa played out a 1-1 draw in the Goa Football Association Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Sunday.

Sporting Clube de Goa had taken an early 5th minute lead through Marcus Mascarenhas while the lead was cancelled through a 29th minute penalty by Saeesh Halarnkar.

Sporting Clube de Goa made four changes in the playing XI as coach Savio Vaz handed first start to Brendon Gomes and Joel Colaco while Dattaraj Gaonkar and Girish Naik were the other ones to return to the starting XI. Meanwhile Salgaocar FC fielded an unchanged XI from their previous 4-0 win against Vasco SC.

Sporting Clube de Goa broke the deadlock in the 5th minute. It was Joel Colaco who made the move dribbling past a couple of Salgaocar players and squared the ball to Philip Odogwu, who was blocked by Salgaocar defender. The Nigerian smartly rolled the ball to an unmarked Marcus, who slotted home from close to give the Flaming Oranje and early lead. It was after 545 minutes Salgaocar FC conceded their first goal of the season.

Joel was proving his selection ahead of Assumption as he was active on the left flank. He sent another dangerous ball in the box wherein Dattaraj flicked his header which was easily swallowed by the rival keeper.

With play mostly restricted to midfield, Salgaocar FC were handed a chance when Steflon D’Costa was tripped inside the box by Alton Vaz and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Saeesh Halarnkar converted from the spot kick at the half hour mark.

It was one sided game after the equaliser as Salgaocar FC totally dominated the proceedings. They created chances through Steflon and Selwyn putting pressure on Sporting Clube’s last line but couldn’t convert the chances. At the other end, Marcus made a fine run from the right and got past his marker Daniel Gomes and Stephen Alvares, who narrowly missed the mark.

In the second half, Sporting Clube had the first attempt at the hour’s mark when Myron Fernandes sent in a free kick from the right which was headed in by Alton, whose attempt went past the side post.

Sporting Clube de Goa squandered a chance to regain the lead when Selwyn Miranda gave a back pass which was intercepted by Myron, who upon entering the box shot it straight to the keeper but the rebound fell once again to him, wherein the Salgaocar FC keeper once again denied the second half substitute.

Salgaocar FC missed a chance to score and it was a mistake from Sporting Clube’s Ozen Silva, who left his guard but Stephen Satarkar’s lobbed effort bounced and went over the bar.

Ozen then came with a fine save to block Stephen’s header in the stoppage time.