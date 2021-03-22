Para shooter Singhraj bags gold at Para World Cup

AL AIN: India’s Singhraj displayed his skills to win a gold medal at the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here. He bagged the top honours in P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 finals. Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points. The final score read 236.8-234. In fact, after the penultimate final series, Ibragimov was leading by just 0.1 point. In the final series, the Indian had better control as he shot a 9.9 and 10.4, while the Uzbekistan shooter managed 9.5 and 7.9 to settle for the silver.