Dempo SC hosts AIFF E Certificate Tutor Course

Panaji: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with Dempo Sports Club and Goa Football Association (GFA) conducted the AIFF E Certificate Tutor course at the Dempo Sports Club Academy Complex in Ella, Old Goa. The course started on March 15 till March 20, where a total of 22 student coaches participated from all across the country.

It was led by Anju Turambekar (Technical Director-Dempo SC, Former AIFF Head of Grassroots & Grassroots Panel Technical Head) and overseen by Savio Medeira (Head of Coach Education, AIFF). The 6-day course also had in attendance Lead AIFF Tutor’s – Shekhar Kerkar, Shailesh Karkera, Suhel Nair, Prashant J Singh, and Deepak CM. The course consisted of Theory and Practical session.

With AIFF having a keen focus on grassroots development and aiming to educate coaches across the nation, this course was designed to provide insight on the holistic approach to grassroots development as well as first-hand experience on the field off how to conduct these training sessions.