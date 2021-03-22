Bandodkar Knock Out cricket: Bicholim CC win with ease

PANAJI: Bicholim CC crushed Stamina SC by 143 runs in the Bandodkar Knock Out cricket tournament played at Panjim Gymkhana Ground Panaji on Sunday. Stamina SC won the toss and put Bicholim to bat, where they ended up putting 259 runs from 35 overs. Prajyot’s 65 runs and Mukhtar’s 44 runs were major contributions to the team’s massive total. Nisarg, Pritesh and Jayesh picked up 2 wickets each for Stamina SC. Chasing a big total, Stamina SC ran out of steam and were bowled out for 116 runs. Infencio Corriea’s 27 and Rohit Dhareshwar’s 25 were the only major run scorers for the team. Bicholim’s Dheeraj Narvekar picked up 4 wickets while Sarvesh Hoble took 3. Basavraj took 2 wickets giving away only 8 runs.

England announce squad for ODI series

AHMEDABAD: An injured Jofra Archer was on Sunday omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday. England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday had revealed that Archer was likely to pull out of the ODI series and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer’s elbow injury has worsened. ODI Squad:- Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

2% job quota for top sports persons in Karnataka police

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has reserved 2 per cent of posts in its police force to meritorious sports persons from the state, an official said on Sunday. “The state government has recently notified that police recruitment will have 2 per cent quota for outstanding sports persons belonging to the state,” said Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar in a statement here. According to the gazette notification on March 3, the special rule will enable top sports persons to get directly recruited as constables, sub-inspectors and deputy superintendents of police.