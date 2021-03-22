Angel’s lone goal hands Goa Utd slim win

Mapusa: Goa United Sports Academy scored a narrow 1-0 win over Compassion FC in the GFA-Vedanta Womens League match played at Duler Stadium, Mapusa on Sunday.

Angel Mascarenhas scored the lone goal of the game at the hour mark.

Goa United were missing their regular keeper Rhea Noronha as Aniksha Morajkar started in the goal. The game was evenly contested throughout the first 45 minutes. Though there were some moves created by either side, neither team’s could capitalise on the opportunities.

Goa United SA had to wait until the 59th minute to score as the goal came from a set-piece. On getting a free kick outside the box, Angel Mascarenhas bent her set-piece straight into the goal.

Angel Mascarenhas was named the player of the match and the award was presented by Carol Gomes, Chairman of Women’s Football.

In the second match of the day, Ninoshka Fernandes scored the lone goal of the game as Sirvodem Sports Club defeated FC YFA. Ninoshka was named the player of the match and Mariano Dias presented the award to the player.