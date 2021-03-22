Cashew farmers hope for good season

The cashew season has begun in the state however, due to unseasonal rains and erratic climatic conditions which prevailed after the monsoon season, farmers are worried of less yield. Farmers are hoping for yield to get better in the coming months as the season progresses.

COVID-19 pandemic had badly upset Goa’s cashew economy in the previous season. It delayed the arrival of the new harvest to the market and caused distress to farmers by way of poor returns. The downstream processing industry also faced disruption in the production.

During the previous season of 2020 the price realization per kg to farmers went down to Rs 105 per kg as cashew demand was adversely affected by lockdown restrictions on hotels, restaurants, caterers and tourists. To address farmers distress the state government had to raise the minimum support price from Rs 100 per kg to Rs 125 per kg.

According to cashew industry experts it is early days to predict the 2021 season. For retailers the outlook is improved due to revival in demand. On the other hand cashew farmers may continue to face low price realization as the new harvest is taken to the market.

Cashew price quoted by Goa Bagayatdar, Ponda, was Rs 129 per kg a week back after which it is presently dropped to Rs 127 per kg.

According to the information available from the sources, the local variety of a cashew tree gives on an average 3 kgs of nuts per season while the high yielding varieties gives around 10 kgs of nuts per season. The nuts which are collected are sold to wholesalers. However the rates depend on the market forces, viz. demand- supply and also the quality of nuts..

The land covered by cashews trees in the various parts of the state is vast and slowly more land is brought under cashew cultivation. There is lot of scope for improvement of the cashew crop and in some of the cashew plantations on the hills the distance between two or more surrounding cashew trees is quite large.

Therefore more trees can be accommodated in these areas and the density of the plants per hectare will increase which would increase the output without increasing the area under cultivation, it is learnt from the sources.

“This season the climate few days earlier was not normal. Presently the climate is getting normal and now at least we are expecting normal cashew yield in the coming days. If the climatic conditions remains favorable during the month of April we may get a normal cashew season and good rates,” said a cashew farmer from Pernem taluka.

Cashew which was introduced by the Portuguese in the state some five centuries back is presently a viable commercial crop for Goan farmers. The cashew fruit is used to make Feni, a traditional drink of the state.

“The cashew fruits are collected by women working in the cashew plantations most of which are in hilly regions of the state. The cashew fruit is gathered into a Kolambi, a natural rock having the shape of a basin. The Kolambi has a narrow channel to allow the juice to flow into a container, however nowadays there are artificial Kolambi and few Feni distillers even use machines for crushing,

According to the information available from the sources, for the preparation of Feni fresh cashew apples are required and whenthe cashew apples are crushed the juice begins to flow into a container and once the quota of collected cashew is crushed after around half hour pure juice trickles down from the Kolambi called as Niro.

There is good demand for Niro and people come even to the cashew plantations to buy Niro. During these cashew days many a places you could see Niro in the bottles kept for sale, mostly along roadside and the price of a bottle of Niro varies according to the place and it is priced at around Rs 100 to 200 for one litre bottle.

A farmer said, “Every cashew apple is of not the same quality and the quality of the Feni depends on the cashew apples and from quite a distance one can smell Feni as it is being distilled, however preparing Feni is not an easy job and it requires hard work and expertise too. Feni has good demand in the state from both local as well as tourists.”

During the summer season there are also incidents of fire in the cashew plantations, especially in the hilly area, which destroys cashew plants making loss to farmers.

A farmer said, “The ‘Aagist’ (fire cover) which used to be common once upon a time could be rarely seen practiced in recent years. About three metres from the boundary of the cashew plants on the hill a grass patch of one to two metres is selected and by taking some grass at a time it is burnt and then extinguished, which creates a protective belt around the cashew plants hill and it is known as ‘Aagist’, which helps in keeping the fire away from the cashew plants, thus reducing the fire incidents.”

The production of the cashew nuts has also increased over the years in the state however productivity of the existing cashew farms is stagnant as local farmers do not follow modern methods of cultivation.

The other causes of low productivity in cashew grown in the state are soil erosion and non-application of any nutrients. The agricultural department provides assistance by way of neem cake, rock phosphate, gap filling of cashew grafts and also undertakes staggered/ contours/ contour trenches for soil conservation. Slowly more land is brought under cashew cultivation and there is lot of scope for improvement of the cashew crop, according to the information available from the sources.

Cashew farmers in the state sustain their livelihood through the income they obtain from selling cashew nuts. If they get less yield, their income will be low and they face difficulties due to shortage of money in the coming months, as it is the only main source of income for some cashew farmers.

The cashew season in Goa extends from March to May (until the arrival of the monsoons). Local cashew production is stagnant at about 25,000 tons anually. Cultivation is mainly in the talukas of Sattari, Pednem, Bicholim, Bardez and Sanguem.

Goa’s cashew economy encompasses all the stakeholders comprising the farmer, processor, Feni distillers and cashew retailers. The local cashew industry is environment friendly and employment intensive.