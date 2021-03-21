Imran tests positive for COVID-19

PTI

Islamabad

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health said, two days after he got the first shot of vaccination.

Khan, 67, was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan took to Twitter to confirm that Khan has contracted the coronavirus.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” he said in a tweet. Khan’s spokesman Dr Shehbaz Gill said that the prime minister has just a slight fever and cough.

Issuing a clarification on Khan’s vaccination, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that antibodies develop two to three weeks after the 2nd dose of the 2-dose COVID-19

vaccines.