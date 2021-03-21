India, US resolve to consolidate defence, security cooperation

PTI

New Delhi

India and the US on Saturday resolved to further expand their robust defence ties through deeper military-to-military engagement and logistic support, with the US describing the partnership as a “stronghold” of a free and open Indo-Pacific amidst China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

After holding wide-ranging talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said elevating the Indo-US defence partnership is a “priority” of the Biden administration, and that India is an increasingly important partner amid rapidly shifting international dynamics and a “central pillar” in Washington’s approach towards

the region.

“I reaffirmed our commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defence partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the region,” he said, in a clear indication of the new US administration’s foreign

policy priorities.

Describing the talks as “comprehensive and fruitful”, Singh said they agreed to enhance cooperation between Indian military and the US Indo-Pacific Command, Central Command and Africa Command, and that both sides are keen to work together to realise the full potential of the India-US comprehensive global strategic

partnership.

It is understood that China’s aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh figured the talks.

Referring to Indo-US foundational agreements on defence cooperation, Singh said both sides discussed steps to be taken to realise the full potential of pacts such as LEMOA (Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement), COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) and BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement).

Singh also said the recent summit of leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia under the Quad framework emphasised the resolve to maintain a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. “India is committed to further consolidate our robust defence partnership with the US. I look forward to working with you closely to make the India-US relationship one of the defining partnerships of 21st century,” Singh said.

In his media statement Austin, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Friday, said India is an increasingly important partner amid rapidly shifting international dynamics and Washington was committed to a “forward-looking” defence partnership with New Delhi as a central pillar of its approach to the region. “As the world faces a global pandemic and growing challenges to an open and stable international system, the US-India relationship is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The US Defence Secretary said as the Indo-Pacific region faces challenges to a free and open regional order, cooperation among like-minded countries is imperative to securing the shared vision for the future.

“We discussed opportunities to elevate the US-India Major Defence Partnership…A priority of the Biden-Harris Administration through regional security cooperation, military-to-military interactions, and defence trade,” Austin said.

In addition, the two sides are continuing to advance new areas of collaboration, including information-sharing, logistics cooperation, artificial intelligence; and cooperation in new domains such as space and cyber,

he added.

Describing his talks with Singh were “productive”, he said a number of security issues which are important to the two countries were discussed.

“As the Indo-Pacific region faces acute transnational challenges, such as climate change, and challenges to a free and open regional order, cooperation among like-minded countries is imperative to securing our shared vision for the future,” he said.