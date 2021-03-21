Flying Goan, Tony Fernandes

Frederick Noronha

Tony Fernandes is an uncharacteristically common Goan name. You wouldn’t think twice if you encountered someone bearing this name. But over the last couple of decades, Goa has got the occasional hint of an unusual Tony Fernandes. But specifics of his story are still to “hit home” as it were.

In short, Tony is the founder (or co-founder) of AirAsia airlines. Actually, he took over the existing airline for a single Malaysian Ringit, turned it around, and made a revolution in the Asian skies by copying the low-cost ticket pricing models from other parts of the globe. But that all is not his claim to fame alone.

Like others of Goan origin who made it big in distant parts of the globe, Malaysia-linked Tony Fernandes makes it to the news only occasionally back home. When AirAsia launched its operations here, the event was covered mainly as barely a press conference or so.

Fernandes’ achievements have reached Goa in drips and drabs. But reading his 2017-published autobiography is both fascinating and gripping. Not only is his an amazing story of a path breaking entrepreneur, but it is very tempting to try and understand Tony’s Goan connections and influences from the hints scattered across the book.

Tan Sri Dr Anthony Francis Fernandes CBE – to use his full and formal name, as would be done in the land where he is based, Malaysia – was born in 1964, and is described as “a Malaysian entrepreneur and CEO of AirAsia Group, who introduced low-cost flights to Malaysians with his slogan, Now Everyone Can Fly. He took over an ailing airline and built it into an outstanding public company. He is also credited with a role in achieving the Open Skies Agreements with Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

On page 6, in chapter 1 itself, we meet Tony’s dad, Stephen, while they both await his mother to fly in at Kuala Lumpur’s older Subang Airport in 1969. Young Tony loved planes then too, and it became a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy.

His dad Stephen loved sport. “He would watch every single sport shown on television in Malaysia.”

Fernandes’ Goa connection, his dad, is described as someone with a “great love” for sport and music, quite studious, reserved, more frugal, less showy, disciplined and highly principled! Quite the image of many who left from Goa one, two or more generations ago. Stephen Fernandes worked for the World Health Organization, in its fight against malaria and dengue fever.

Stephen started out as an engineer, then switched to become an architect, and finally settled in medicine. Fernandes Sr comes across as a doctor committed to public health for the public good, and who wouldn’t go “anywhere near private medicine”. His love for sport is mentioned often, and it rubbed off on to his famous son in a big way. His dad takes him to meet an Indian team playing the World Cup in Malaysia, at a time when India was still hockey champions. The captain gave him an autographed Vampire hockey stick, which gets mentioned a number of times in the book (p.27). But this is only the beginning of the story.

Tony’s mum’s surname was also Fernandez – “but with a ‘z’ rather than an ‘s’. “She was born in Malacca, in a way colonial cousins to Goa, given the Portuguese influence in that part of the Far East.

Tony had a sometimes-happy, sometimes-trying childhood. His mother was great at running her Tupperware business, the soul of parties, but passed away in her 40s when he was hardly 15. He went to boarding school in the UK, where he loved sport and excelled, but was keener on spending time in pubs. He didn’t live up to his parents’ expectations of becoming a doctor.

His dad was “strict… (and) sat me down to read and do my homework without the lightness that Mum brought to the job.” (p. 16)

Tony mentions his adolescent skirmishes with his father.

But apart from his ancestral connections to Goa, it’s Tony’s thinking as an executive and then entrepreneur that is fascinating. Are there traces of the old Goan spirit here too?

School is one set of adventures, very aptly described. So is the death of his mother.

His trip to America makes for interesting reading. So is his struggle to get into a career, and his boldness in taking risks even at that young age. How he got his job at Richard Branson’s Virgin Records was most fascinating.

It was this willingness to go the extra mile that made all the difference in his life. Tony documents his rise in the music industry, fighting the biggies of the music world, till he reached the peak in Europe and Malaysia, and decided to call it quits.

The way in which he converted his love of music into a career could inspire many a Goan of the current generation. Likewise, is his experience in shifting very many diverse careers, and how one led to the other, ending up in big-time entrepreneurship. So many lessons to be learnt here from all the details he offers.

Tonyisms are scattered across the book. If you’re a sucker for self-development tips, as am I, there are tonnes scattered pearls across these pages.

Tony stresses “the importance of listening and talking to people with genuine interest” (p. 54), making people feel comfortable and finding common ground, and says “if you see a chance, a flicker of an opportunity, you have to take it” (p.56).

He argues that in the US, “success was always celebrated; people flaunted it and were proud of their achievements”. In the UK at the time, people “seemed almost embarrassed by success and that

confused me”.

His story about building the Malaysian music market for Warner is fascinating. It’s his AirAsia experience that drew him all the attention. His encounter with entrepreneurship seems to be a classic case of what any startup could learn. He set out his goal as “building a real business with actual profits”, to plough back and drive growth, and be able to “look back and see something good that we’ve created.” (p.78)

The style of this book is racy and unputdownable. The story is even more fascinating. Tony stresses the need to “create an environment where people aren’t afraid to share their ideas” in his companies. Starting small and agile, working hard and staying humble.

His meeting with Mahathir Mohamad, the strong man of Malaysia, is in itself a fascinating story. One gets different versions of the nonagenarian politician, but Tony Fernandes’ experiences are really insightful

By contrast, Tony Fernandes has entered choppy waters in India. The jury is out on this diasporic Goan who has made his mark on our planet. Will his work fulfil the promise of “Now Everyone Can Fly”? Could that promise itself contain the seeds of severe problems in a climate change-stricken world, as Asians (and others), take up the nightmarish scenario of consuming resources like Europeans and North Americans?

Whatever the case, it does seem likely that Goans will remain a fair-weather friend to one of their own. Seeing a connection to him when things are good (as in the case of Keith Vaz), dumping all links when the going gets tough, and mostly not even being aware of who the man is and what he has done.