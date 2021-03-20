Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar get ODI call-up

PTI

New Delhi

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav earned their maiden ODI call-up on Friday as selectors named them in India’s 18-member squad for the three-match series against England.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar’s selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.

Krishna, who has been on the radar for a while and has also earned Virat Kohli’s praise, took 14 wickets in the domestic 50-over competition while Krunal, who has played 18 T20s, earned his maiden ODI call-up by scoring two hundreds and as many fifties in five games for Baroda.

All three ODIs will be played in Pune, starting March 23.

“Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country. It’s like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team. Thanks @BCCI. Can’t wait to get started,” Krishna tweeted.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has regained fitness and therefore finds a place in the squad following an impressive outing in Australia.

It seems, the squad has been picked in such a way that India continue to work on their preparation for the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan has not been picked despite his impressive show in the T20s probably because the team already has two wicket-keepers in KL Rahul and Pant.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.