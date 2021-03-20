Depleted Dempo outplay Manora with ease

NT NETWORK

Duler

10-man Dempo Sports Club outplayed Youth Club of Manora 3-0 in the Goa Football Association’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Friday.

Defender Edwin Viegas scored a brace (17’, 45’) netting both from set-pieces while Beevan netted the third in the second half injury time.

Youth Club of Manora made six changes to their line-up while Dempo SC made two changes with Desmon Pereira and Pedro Gonsalves started for Golden Eagles.

Dempo SC took the lead in the 17th minute when they were awarded a free-kick just outside the box when Aditya D’Cruz tackled Desmon Pereira. Pedro Gonsalves sent a perfect set-piece in the box which was nodded in by Edwin Viegas.

At the other end, Manora had the opportunity to restore parity but Jason Barbosa couldn’t direct Nicholas Fernandes’ cross into the frame. Manora’s Joywin Carneiro made a darting run in the box dribbling past three Dempo SC defenders but his effort took a strong deflection of Dempo defender and narrowly missed the side post. Kirtikesh Gadekar sent a low cross to Richard Cardozo, who had an option to cross but he went for the goal. But his effort went way off target.

At the other end, Dempo SC custodian Melroy Fernandes came with a fine save to deny Melisho Camotio, who had covered some distance after receiving a pass from Joywin and drilled a low grounder.

Dempo SC consolidated the lead in the 45th minute. Edwin was once again at the right place at the right time to head in Richard’s corner kick which Manora’s Joywin headed into Edwin’s path.

Soon after the restart Dempo SC were reduced to 10 men after Kirtikesh Gadekar received marching orders when he tackled Jaason Barbosa. Referee showed him the red for the challenge.

Dempo were denied their third by the side post. Pedro played a lobbed pass to Desmon Pereira, who lobbed the ball over the onrushing keeper, but the ball hit the post and came back into the play, which was then collected by keeper Alison Soares.

Despite having a man advantage, YC Manora couldn’t make the best use of the opportunity. Infact it was Dempo who looked more threatening and nearly scored their third and this time Pedro beat the keeper with a good strong left foot but Aniston cleared the ball off the line.

Late substitute Beevan D’Mello scored the third with a simple shot past Manora keeper who had been sloppy in the final few minutes of the

game.