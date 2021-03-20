Quepem municipal council to get revised quota

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Director of municipal administration Gurudas Pilarnekar on Friday assured that the department will issue a revised notification for reservation of wards in Quepem municipal council.

This assurance came after a protest by the people of Quepem. Former chairperson of Quepem municipal council Dayesh Naik and others including former councillors Chetan Halankar and Rahul Pereira led the protest and took a morcha to the office of the director of municipal administration in Panaji on Friday afternoon.

Naik and others pointed out that reservation of wards in Quepem municipal council was more than 62 per cent with nine of the 13 wards being reserved as per the March 15 notification, which, they claimed, was violation of the Supreme Court order.

Pilarnekar admitted that the reservation in Quepem municipality had exceeded the limit of 50 per cent. He said the apex court judgment over not permitting more than 50 per cent reservation, excluding women, was issued on March 4 and the High Court judgment on Goa matter was given on March 1.

The director of municipal administration said the apex court had upheld the judgment of the High Court on Goa matter.

He said the revised notification with regard to the Quepem municipal council would be issued considering the March 4 judgment of the apex court which was given in reference to Maharashtra.

He said the reservation for Other Backward Classes would be reduced so as to strike a balance, while reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes will remain as it is.