Goa set for elections to 6 civic bodies, CCP today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Voting for the general elections to six municipal councils of Pernem, Valpoi, Bicholim, Canacona, Cuncolim and Curchorem-Cacora and the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) will be held on March 20.

Besides, by-elections to Navelim Zilla Panchayat seat, ward number 9 of Sankhali municipal council and 18 wards of different village panchayats will also be held on Saturday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has made all the arrangements for polling with the necessary security in place.

A total of 423 candidates are in the fray for these elections of which 273 candidates are contesting in the six municipalities, 95 in the Corporation of the City of Panaji, while 55 candidates will fight it out in the other bypolls.

Secretary of the State Election Commission Melvyn Vaz informed reporters that one vulnerable polling booth and four sensitive booths have been identified in the CCP jurisdiction.

The SEC has set up 190 polling booths at 132 locations and 1,480 polling staff members have been deployed for polling.

A total of 1,22,992 voters are entitled to vote in 75 wards of the six municipalities, 30 wards of CCP, 18 wards of different village panchayats, one ward of Sakhali civic body and the Navelim ZP seat.

Voting for CCP election will be undertaken by way of electronic voting machines, while ballots will be used in the six civic bodies and for the other bypolls.

Except for the Navelim ZP seat, the polls are not being held on party lines.

Voting will be held from 8 am to 5 pm. COVID-19 positive patients will be allowed to cast their vote between 4 pm and 5 pm wearing PPE kits.