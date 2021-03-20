Goa officials insulted during joint inspection of Kalasa site

NT NETWORK

Sankhali

Officials of the Goa government were on Friday insulted during the joint inspection held at the Kalasa project site at Kankumbi in Karnataka.

Following directives of the Supreme Court, a joint team of superintending engineers of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra visited the Kalasa site on Friday for an inspection over the issue of diversion of water from the Mhadei basin into the Malaprabha basin.

However, officials of Goa’s water resource department (WRD) and environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar were insulted and their entry restricted by Karnataka police personnel. The officials were made to stand outside as the joint meet was being carried out.

As the meeting of the superintending engineers – Krishnaji Rao from Karnataka, Vijay Kumar Mohite from Maharashtra and M K Prasad from Goa – was in progress, police sub-inspector (PSI) Dasha Gauda Patil insisted on the identity cards of Goa’s junior engineers Angelo

Fernandes and Bipin Karapurkar. The PSI snatched their identity cards, abused and also restricted them from entering the inspection bungalow where the meet between the superintending engineers of the three states was being held. The Goa officials were stopped for almost an hour.

Their identity cards were later returned by the police team after some fiery arguments. Environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar was also verbally abused.

Interestingly, almost 20 officials of Karnataka’s WRD were allowed at the joint meet.

The inspection was a result of a direction by the apex court in February with regard to the contempt petition filed by Goa in the Mhadei water diversion matter. The court has directed that a report should be submitted to it within four weeks of the inspection.

When contacted, Kerkar said Karnataka did not want to hold the joint inspection, as the state has been using various tricks to divert the natural flow of the Kalasa Nalla to the Malaprabha basin. “They were scared that their conspiracies would come to the fore,” he said.

Goa’s WRD engineer Deelip Naik expressed concern over insult to the state’s WRD officials.

Karnataka’s water resource department had invited a professor, who made a slideshow presentation claiming that Karnataka has not conducted any violations with regard to the Kalasa project and that it has not diverted the natural flow of the Kalsa Nalla from Mhadei basin to the Malprabha basin.

Meanwhile, the three-member joint team visited the Kalasa site and conducted the inspection. The team will now submit a report of its findings. No media persons were allowed at the inspection site. Policemen were deployed at various points in Kankumbi.