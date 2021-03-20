Election process in 5 civic bodies declared invalid

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The State Election Commission (SEC) has declared the election process for five municipal councils as null and void.

The SEC on Friday also announced that the election certificates issued to unopposed candidates have also been declared as invalid.

“Election process from the acceptance of nominations till date for Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem municipal councils to be null and void. The notifications pertaining to these municipal councils, issued on March 4, 2021, stand withdrawn,” the SEC said in a press release.

The SEC said the election certificates issued to the unopposed candidates with regard to the five municipal councils stand null and void.

The SEC also said the model code of conduct that was brought in force from March 4 onwards for Mormugao, Margao, Mapusa, Quepem and Sanguem municipal councils stands lifted with immediate effect.

It may be noted that the High Court of Bombay at Goa had quashed the notification regarding ward

reservation for five municipalities observing that the process had not followed the constitutional mandate.

Later, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order, which had set aside the notification for ward reservation of the five municipalities and directed the state government to complete the election process of these five civic bodies by April 30.