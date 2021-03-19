FC Goa, Churchill Bros play 1-1 draw

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Despite playing with a man down for almost for the entire second session, Churchill Brothers Sports Club put up a spirited performance to hang on to an exciting 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the Goa Football Association’s Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Thursday.

FC Goa’s 7th minute lead scored by Sarineo Fernandes was cancelled by the Red Machines Afdal Varikkodan.

By virtue of this result, Churchill Brothers move to 10 points from eight games while FC Goa have 13 points from seven games.

The Varca-based team had an early opportunity to take the lead when Afdal dispossessed Christy Davis just outside the box, and brilliantly got the ball in position wherein his left foot strike was pushed over the bar by a diving Antonio Da Silva.

It was FC Goa who took the lead in the 7th minute and the move was initiated by Vasim Inamdar who played to Christy Davis upfront, who thereon threaded a diagonal pass to Sarineo Fernandes, who won the shoulder challenge with Trijoy Dias and scored by the Churchill Brothers FC keeper.

At the other end, Trijoy Dias saw his effort being blocked by Young Gaurs defender. The Red Machines finally made it all square in the 40th minute. Lalremruata HP lost possession to Afdal, who smashed a powerful strike from inside the box past FC Goa custodian Antonio.

Churchill Brothers suffered a huge blow in the 47th minute when Kidron played a back pass to Rajendra Bairola, who was pressurised by Vasim. The defender committed on Vasim and caught the FC Goa player’s ankle. Already on a booking, Rejendra was shown his second yellow and was given marching orders by the referee.

FC Goa kept pressing in search of the winner but failed to make the best of the opportunities. Romeo Fernandes and Vasim, both had their attempts sail over the bar while Velroy Fernandes was denied by a brilliant Churchill Bros keeper Debnath Mondal, who produced a fine save from inside the area.