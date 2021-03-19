Teacher, I need you

The best way to increase your child’s potential is to work along with his/her teacher. Read on to findout how to ensure your child learns to handle roadblaocks and makes the right choices, all with the right guidance

Neena Jacob

First day at school is always stressful and we at school used to go out of our way to make school look festive and have fun activities to make sure kids are not stressed – new environment, new teachers and new friends. In fact, the youngest ones of standard one came in with parents for one hour and were slowly eased into a full day schedule. One fateful first day there was this kid screaming at the gate refusing to enter the premises and so I went out with my usual stock of games and sweets attempting to lure the child in. Then my ears picked up what the mother was saying: “I was joking Anu, teacher won’t punish you for not listening to me.” Aha! The mystery was solved. Just keep an image of you and the teacher both holding your child’s hand and helping him/her to cross the road. Together work towards maximising your child’s potential.

When your child has schoolwork struggle: Stay calm and remember that you have to work together. Don’t get defensive. Do ask the right questions, understand where the problem lies and work out a strategy to tackle the problem with the teacher. Find out how concepts are taught, especially math and languages, so your method is in sync with the teacher and can help strengthen your child’s concept.

Was there a family problem or routine being thrown out of gear because of visitors or illness?

Ask for specifics – in what subject, how many subjects, is the poor score only on one test or many, is your child not doing homework, is your child unable to complete class work on time?

Let your child be in on the conversation. Talk politely to him/her and the teacher and work out strategies like flash cards, worksheets, audio visual aids, extra time with the teacher or extra homework.

Follow up with the teacher and see if your child is progressing. Change strategies or get extra tutoring help. Consult with a counselor or psychologist to make sure he/she doesn’t have a learning disability.

When your child is misbehaving in class: Again find out what the exact problem is. Is your child not sitting down but running around? Is your child interrupting? Is your child making noises? Ask whether this is happening at a particular time or during a particular class. Just check as very often disruptive behaviour is a sign of anxiety. I remember in school a friend was so insecure in physics class and rather than admit that she didn’t know, she donned the hat of the class joker for that period only. Or maybe you have a high energy kid. If this is constant refrain and school work is suffering do check for ADHD. However, don’t panic or jump to conclusions.

Do see if it is anxiety brought on by insecurity. Maybe you could give special attention to preparing your child for that particular subject or make your child know that it’s okay not to be the best at everything. If your child is too peppy ask the teacher to send him/her on errands or give him/her chores like erasing the board or handing out books. You could ask the teacher, in the presence of your child, what is the expected behaviour in the classroom. Write this down and maybe go over these expectations with your child.

Do follow up regularly with the teacher and if the problem persists despite best efforts do seek professional help.

When your child seems anxious and stressed: At times your child may seem anxious about going to school. If talking it out doesn’t work do bring it to the teacher’s attention and explore the options. Maybe your child is being bullied or is intimidated by a particular teacher.

Talk with your child and see why your child is scared. Build up skills in the subject he/she is weak in. Teach deep breathing techniques and let him/her listen to songs and motivating stories. Encourage your child to let you know if he/she is being bullied and share this information with the teacher and the school authorities and give your child confidence to face the bully. As I have written before get the bully’s parents involved and work out a solution. Monitoring by the teacher definitely helps, do ask how you can be involved.

From a teacher to you, here is a list of things to remember and keep in mind to build a good relationship with the teacher.

 Make sure you give the teacher time. Do schedule a convenient time, as meeting when school gets over and at the start doesn’t get the teacher’s full attention.

 Take notes and make sure you take teacher’s suggestion and follow up regularly.

 Don’t interrupt, let the teacher have his/her say and let them express themselves fully. Don’t take anything personally.

 Share your ideas with the teacher as you know your child the best.

 Be patient and don’t look for miracles.

 Don’t get defensive. Remember both you and the teacher want the best of your child.

(Writer is a volunteer in local schools and a trustee with Sethu)