National Science Day celebrated

St Michael’s Convent High School, Anjuna in association with Goa State Council of Science and Technology celebrated National Science Day with the theme ‘Science, Technology and Innovation: Impact on Education, work and skill’.

Chief guest for the day was headmaster of Mandrem High School, Mandrem, Vivek Bodke while guest of honour was technical officer from Goa State Council for Science and Technology, Sanjeev Chodankar. Special invitee was president of Anjuna Communidade, Dominic Pereira.

A solemn tribute was paid by garlanding the portrait of C V Raman at the hands of headmistress Sr, Margaret Rodrigues.

The activities such as science exhibition, science quiz, PowerPoint on STI: Impact on Education, skill and work, who is the app maker and science explorer competitions were the attractions of the day.

Speaking on the occasion, Bodke lauded the efforts of the school in inculcating scientific temper and providing opportunities to students to develop technical newness. Certificates and prizes were awarded to participants of all the competitions.