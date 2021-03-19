A step forward in breast cancer detection

As part of their final year project, a group of students are creating

a machine learning model to detect breast cancer at a faster rate.

Four final year Computer Science students from Shree Rayeshwar Institute of Engineering and Information Technology, Shiroda are building a machine learning model to detect breast cancer at a faster rate while being cost-effective. And it will be implemented using a software called Google Colab.

“Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the country currently. The survival rates of breast cancer in India are low because the detection takes place late. Cancer worldwide is increasing at an alarming rate and amongst all the types, breast cancer is the least addressed one,” says Aishwarya Singh Gaur who was the project leader. Her teammates included Shrutika Gadekar, Sweta Bhise and Simran Bepari, with professor, department of computer engineering, Deepmala Kale as project guide. In fact, it was Gaur who proposed the idea for the project which then went ahead under the full guidance of their principal Shailendra Aswale.

Gadekar states that usually there are many methods that different physicians use to detect breast cancer namely; MRI, ultrasound, biopsy, etc. She says: “But all these are time consuming. So we thought of coming up with a method that detects breast cancer at an early stage which can in turn increase the survival rates of the patients. So in our project we’ll be comparing different machine learning methods namely; SVM, Logistic Regression, Naïve Bayes, Random Forest, etc. And our proposed methodology is Convolutional Neural Network (CNN).”

Bhise says that in their project they are using image dataset called ‘BreakHist_Dataset’ (which is taken from Kaggle, a Data science company) to classify the cancer to be benign or malignant.

According to the study which they performed it was observed that CNN model works the best when it comes to image dataset. Also, the main advantage of CNN compared to other models is that it automatically

detects the important features without any human supervision. Gaur says: “We believe that our project will help to a great extent since our model aims to detect the cancer at early stage which will help in the further treatment of the patient. It will help anyone suffering from

breast cancer.”

For the team it has been a great experience and opportunity wherein they got to learn a lot and they are now are looking forward to the completion of

their project.