Velsao hold on to lone goal to clinch tight win

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Velsao Sports and Cultural Club secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Guardian Angel SC to make it two wins in two games in their Goa Football Association Selvel Goa Professional League match at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Wednesday.

Savelon Cardozo scored the lone goal of the game in the 44th minute.

Both teams made two changes as Umesh Pujar and Deryl Silva started for Velsao SCC while coach Riston Rodrigues preferred to give Tyson Carvalho a chance as a U-20 player and Kimran Fernandes was the other change in the line-up.

Guardian Angel SC showed attacking intent from the word go as they added extra men to the attack in search of an early lead. They had the first real chance in the 8th minute when Jovial Dias set Beneston Barretto in the box, whose strike took a firm hand of Presley Mascarenhas and hit the crossbar.

Velsao SCC soon regained control of the game and had couple of tries at the rival goal. First Brian Mascarenhas saw his effort from 35-yards narrowly go wide and then Brian was denied once again by the post. His direct free kick hit the post and deflected off the keeper for a corner.

Velsao SCC finally broke the deadlock in 44th minute when Romario Da Costa cut back a pass to Rohan Rodrigues. Guardian Angel’s Benzu attempted clearance fell to an unmarked Savelon Cardozo, whose initial attempt was blocked by Leny Fernandes. However, the ball came back to Savelon, who fired home with a strong left footer.

Guardian Angel almost got the equaliser at the restart when Kimran Fernandes whipped in a cross from the right which found Basanta Singh, whose point blank header was beautifully saved by Presley.

In the 81st minute, Velsao’s Presley Mascarenhas fumbled when he failed to cleanly collect Joel Barretto’s cross from the left but Brian Mascarenhas was in the right place to clear the ball off the line.

Guardian Angel SC’s keeper Ram Saroop came with an outstanding save to deny Savelon his second from inside the box after Ronil Azavedo had set him through on goal.