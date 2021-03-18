MoCA opens its doors to the public

NT BUZZ

The Museum of Christian Art (MoCA), Old Goa reopened its doors to the public after three years of major upgradation works.

MoCA exhibits a unique collection of Christian art objects, dating from the 16th to the 20th century that was designed for religious ceremonies and daily use. These art objects were crafted by skilled local artists whose creations reflect a harmonious blend of two art forms, recognised as Indo-Portuguese art. The museum was originally established at the Seminary of Rachol in South Goa by the then president of India, Shankar Dayal Sharma. It was later relocated to the Convent of Santa Monica, Old Goa in 2001.

The upgradation project prepared and executed jointly by MoCA and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (Portugal), which commenced in 2017 included structural restoration of the building, a new interior museographic layout and conservation of art objects. Work on this project was in its final stage early last year when it had to be abruptly stopped due to the pandemic. In the meanwhile, it was decided to reopen some sections of the museum to the public early this year.

The structural restoration of the museum building was carried out keeping in mind its historic location within the 17th century Convent of Santa Monica and included the restoration of a part of the upper floor (the historic choir loft) which is now a viewing gallery which gives the visitors a view of the whole museum as well as a view of the imposing main altar of the adjoining church.

Another significant aspect of the project involved the conservation of the museum’s collection for which the museum collaborated with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi.

In the new museum layout, the art objects from the museum’s collection have been showcased in specially designed display cases with appropriate lighting. The collection has been grouped according to their materials and arranged in a chronological order to assist the interpretation of the evolution of the Indo-Portuguese art history.

MoCA has also introduced a chairlift to enable persons with special needs and senior citizens to access level 1 (mezzanine). Other visitor amenities include a Museum Shop and the Al fresco Café. MoCA’s upgradation works received substantial funding from the Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and Ministry of Culture, Portugal, and the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman. Corporates and individuals from Goa, India and from around the world have also contributed towards this project.

(Museum of Christian Art (MoCA) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: www.museumofchristianart.com)