Laxman Pai Master and guide

Apart from creating memorable masterpieces, late artist Laxman Pai also inspired, guided, and provoked other artists to be exemplary. NT BUZZ speaks to a few Goan artists who encountered the great Goan artist and imbibed art and more from him

Late artist Laxman Pai’s work was simple yet very contemporary and reflective. And even in his older years, his art, including the last few he did when based out of Dona Paula, showcased the modern spirit through his vision on canvas. The noted artist, who was the former principal of Goa College of Art and a recipient of several awards including the Padma Bhushan, was always connected to art and artists, exploring Indian folk art and abstract with themes that ranged from everyday life, to Indian classical music. And Goa’s artists, many of whom learned under him, fondly recall how he was an inspiration to all.

I was lucky to learn art under the legendary artist Laxman Pai who was my principal then at the Goa College of Art. He always encouraged students to paint and inspired them to come out with different ideas required to make the artwork interesting and unique. As a principal, he was strict and wanted the students to work hard to achieve their goals. I remember him telling the art students that they have more work to do then the other students. As an artist, he worked every day and one could see a lot of paintings in his studio and an incomplete painting on his easel. His unique painting style is evolved from the traditional Indian art and culture. In his earlier paintings, one can see the Goan culture, traditions and motifs used. He used the Impasto technique (use of thick colour) to express himself through different motifs, signs and symbols. Unlike many of his contemporaries he developed a unique style which will be appreciated and valued forever. I consider myself lucky to get two years to learn under him.”

-Mohan Naik

Laxman Pai is definitely one of the major artists Goa has produced. He was highly receptive principal during his tenure at Goa College of Art and because he was a well-known artist he was a great inspiration and kind of an icon for the students at that time. I still remember the kind of respect the students had for him, they spoke of him very highly. Personally, I loved his early works as an artist. His portrait of his mother, portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru are some of the works which have a permanent place in my memory. He also created a Raagmala series which was very impressive. He created works based in Goa where he had faces of the Gauda women with their hair painted like palm trees. Those are the works which I remember very fondly. Laxman Pai will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of art.

– Subodh Kerkar

Laxman Pai was one of my initial inspirations. I was especially fascinated by the hues and lyrical lines Pai sir employed. He fused Indian subjects with local forms that he largely drew from Indian miniatures. Indian mythology, musical heritage, Goan life, etc, got transformed through his works. The last time I saw him was when I had taken a visiting senior artist on a courtesy visit. He was physically feeble but extremely enthusiastic and motivating.”

-Naguesh Rao Sardessai

He was an inspiration and also had the great look of how an artist should look like – flowing white hair, French beard, pipe in his hand and almost always an abstract smirk on his face. He was also easy going. Add to it was the fact that he played the flute and sitar. His paintings spoke of his attitude to life loud and clear. Nothing dramatic. Catchy colours and topics with not an iota of the negative, only positives. I had him as chief guest at the opening of my solo in 2016 and he was the star attraction. He was so cool that everyone wanted a picture with him. I recall that my mum was at the opening as well and was on a walker as was Pai, but he motivated her to dance. There was a child in him that I believe never left him and that was the nicest thing about him. I last met him on his birthday on January 21.”

-Yolanda De Sousa

Laxman Pai was a beloved art teacher and principal when I was pursuing my art education in Goa College of Art. At that time, it was under the Kala Academy at Miramar, a private building having four residential flats. Since he was residing in the same building, Pai was easily available to us students at any time. He always helped students to enhance their creativity not only by giving us lectures but by actually giving us demonstrations with a personal touch. He insisted on seeing positive and negative forms on canvas and giving equal importance to both. When I was in college, we used to participate in Kala Academy’s One-Act Play Competition and Pai used to attend these. For him, it wasn’t only paintings that were important; rather, he said, all forms of art are of equal importance and all arts are interrelated. One can see the deep influence of Laxman Pai in the paintings that I depicted immediately after my graduation. Pai had faith in God in a unique way. He was happy with all the awards and recognitions he got both at national and international levels, however, his one wish remained unfulfilled – to have an exhibition of all of his artworks. While Shaistah tried her level best to do it with the support of the Goa Government, it has not materialised. It’s heartening to note that our Government is now paying tribute to Pai in the right way. Organising a retrospective exhibition will indeed be a real tribute to him.”

-Shridhar Kamat Bambolkar

I never saw Laxman Pai sir as just as a well-known international artist. I saw his wittiness and his flamboyancy in carrying off Elle Decor check pants with a colourful shirts, a pipe in his hand and sandals as footwear, with great dignity and pride. He also carried an aura of light around him, which is very rare. Sir was forever smiling and had a roar-like laughter that I can never forget. He held the charm of a great artist and most of all was a great administrator and had the grit and determination to get things done. For example, acquiring an independent Goa College of Art premises, getting a girls hostel facility on the request of just us two students, and more. As a young student of First Year, I saw sir’s solo exhibition held at Kala Academy Goa and the bright colours ,the forms, the lines, still stays etched in my memory for three decades. Yes, sir’s sense of colour has influenced me in my paintings in my own way till date. As a student, sir would just walk past us, but at time, he used to stand by my work in silence and the day came when in 1997, I had my first solo exhibition in Delhi, at the India International Center, New Delhi and sir was the chief guest. What an honour it was for me! It was on that day that he told me: “I knew you would make a place in the art world.” Thank you sir, for being an influence in my formative years. It still gives me the courage to move on, to carry one’s passion, and the willpower to create and paint till the end, as you have done. Love you sir, your presence will be missed, but your memories will stay on.”

-Sonia R Sabharwal

It makes me nostalgic when I speak about Laxman Pai sir. Initially, Laxman Pai’s art was largely inspired by Goan subjects. In most of his paintings, we could see the Goan way of life. His love for music can also be seen in various paintings based on different ragas of Indian classical music. His paintings are displayed globally. Even at the age of 95, he was very active and cheerful and ever-engaged in his paintings. The last time when I visited him, he was working on a large-size canvas painting. It was truly amazing to see him paint. He believed that art is not physical food for survival but mental nourishment. As I’m an artist I am highly influenced by his dedication to art. I salute this great Goan artist who has dedicated his entire life to art, till his last breath.”

-Kalidas Satardekar

Beauty of the oceans, beauty of the mountains, beauty of the swaying palms. Laxman Pai’s canvas was a meeting point for all of them. Through his work we learned about the acrylic medium. It was a new thing for our generation those days.

-Harshada Satish Sonak