Sangli grape farmers to display produce at Ponda fest

NT NETWORK

Ponda

With aim of reviving the demand for grapes the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) and Sangli District Agricultural Marketing Producers Association (SDAMPA) in association with Goa Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing Board (GAPLMB) will organise grapes festival in Goa at GAPLMB’s Ponda Market Sub Yard – Curti.

It will be one-of-its-kind grape festival in the state, which will be held from March 20 to March 24 from 9 am to 9 pm, informed GAPLMB chairman Prakash Velip, during a press briefing held in Ponda.

MSAMB vice chairman Subhash Gole, SDAMPA president Dinkar Patil and others were present during the press

briefing.

“For the first time, Goa will witness a grapes festival, wherein around 50 grape producers from Sangli district of Maharashtra will showcase their various varieties of grapes, which will be available for sale,” organisers informed.

“People from the state will be able to see and buy several varieties of green as well as black grapes, which are usually not made available in the state,” they

added.

“Aim of the organisers is to boost the market for the Sangli grapes, and support the farmers who have lost their market due to the COVID 19 pandemic,” Dinkar Patil

said and urged the Goans to take part in the festival in large

numbers.