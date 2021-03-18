Blue Star expands market reach with affordable range of split ACs

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Ahead of approaching summer, air conditioner company Blue Star Ltd, on Wednesday tweaked its marketing strategy to include affordable ACs in its product range.

The company launched a new range of affordable split air conditioners and forayed into a new mass premium segment with the aim of expanding its market presence and targeting mass customers.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, said, that the move is well aligned to the last year’s aim of shifting orbit and accelerating growth by garnering a mass appeal cutting across geographies and demographics

“We have strategically repositioned ourselves as a “masstige” brand with the launch of our new range of split ACs, to cater to the mass market and expand our market reach. Affordability while retaining Blue Star’s premium build quality is the criterion which we have focused upon for this season’s launch.”

The new range comprises 3-star, 4-star, and 5-star inverter split- ACs that are available at attractive prices starting from Rs 25,990 in various cooling capacities ranging from 0.80TR to 2TR.

The range has various customer-friendly features and also wide operating voltage range, thus eliminating the need for an external voltage stabiliser. This not only saves on the cost of the stabiliser but also does away with the need for space to mount one beside the AC.

The entire inverter range uses R-32 eco-friendly refrigerant.

Thiagarajan added that, AC market in 2020-21 is set to grow 15-20 per cent. “There will be no de-growth in the Indian air conditioning industry and we will definitely see growth,” he said. In the previous year although AC companies struggled with demand in certain pockets (south and west India) it was to some extent made up by good sales in northern states, he said.

“Work-from home because of the pandemic increased AC demand as we witnessed even one-bedroom-hall home owners buying ACs,” said Thiagarajan, at an online press conference coordinated from Mumbai.