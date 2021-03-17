Calangute, Sesa play drab draw

GFA MEDIA

Mapusa

Calangute Association and Sesa FA played out a drab 0-0 draw in the Goa Football Association, Selvel Goa Professional League match at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Tuesday.

The result would be a positive for both teams as Calangute Association have now remained unbeaten in their last four games taking their points tally to 13 while for Sesa they have now kept two back to back draws moving to three points.

Calangute coach Valentine Ezeugo named an unchanged XI from their previous 2-1 win against Dempo while Sesa FA had just one change in the starting line-up with Omkar Arondekar returning to the playing XI.

Calangute who have been enjoying a dream run in the league having won their previous three games made a bright start against Sesa FA and would have nearly taken the lead in the 1st minute. Nickson Castanha sent in a delivery in the box which Sapan Singh poorly cleared. The ball fell to Sidharth Kundaikar who couldn’t connect the shot with the keeper on the ground, the ball however rolled to Siddhant Shirodkar whose weak attempt was cleared by Suraj.

From there on, it was Sesa FA who were enjoying better play in terms of possession and passing. Sesa should have been ahead in the game just after the half hour mark when Shajam P threaded through Myron Borges at the half line and with the Calangute keeper Paramveer Singh completely out of position, Borges lobbed the ball which went wide.

Sesa continued to miss their chances. Omkar whipped in a cross to Melvin Lobo in the area which was dealt by the keeper but the ball fell to an unmarked Rizbon Fernandes, but the U-20 player shot wide with no one in goal.

Calangute started on attacking front in the second session and were denied the lead by the crossbar. Domnic Fernandes threaded a pass to Rohan Kamble, who got in a comfortable position before trying his luck from a distance. Sapam got a slight touch on the ball which was enough to see the ball deflect off the post back into the game.

Calangute’s Siddhant missed a sitter in next minute. Kouame Junior cut back a pass from the right flank to Chaitan Dabholkar, whose cross in the box was guided over the bar from inside the six yard box by Siddhant.

In the closing stages of the game, Sesa FA’s Kunal Salgaonka’s effort was kept out of the goal by a diving Paramveer.