ICC hands UAE players 8-yr ban for match fixing

DUBAI: The ICC on Tuesday slapped eight-year bans on United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketers Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt for their alleged role in trying to fix matches in the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019. The bans are backdated to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to corrupt matches and found guilty of breaching global body’s Anti-Corruption Code. The 33-year-old former captain and right arm pacer Naveed has played 39 ODIs and 31 T20 Internationals for his country, while 42-year-old middle-order batsman Butt has played 40 ODIs and 32 games in the shortest format. “Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said in an ICC release.

Dhanalakshmi beats Dutee to win 100m gold

PATIALA: National record holder Dutee Chand was beaten to second place by S Dhanalakshmi, while Hima Das was disqualified after a false start in a much-anticipated women’s 100m sprint final in the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu took the gold by clocking 11.39 seconds ahead of Dutee (11.58) of Odisha to become the fastest woman of the championships on the second day of competitions at the NIS Campus. Another Tamil Nadu runner Archana Suseendran was third in 11.76. This was after Hima, who was running in the shorter sprint races of 100m and 200m instead of her per event 400m, was disqualified after a false start.

Upstox joins IPL as official partner

KOLKATA: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) today announced Upstox, one of India’s leading and fastest-growing digital brokerage firms, as an official partner for IPL, which will begin on April 9th, 2021. This will be a multi-year partnership. Founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors, Upstox provides online investments in Stocks, Mutual funds, Digital Gold, Derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders.

Morgan first from England to play 100 T20Is

AHMEDABAD: England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches. Morgan walked out for his 100th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday as England play India in the third T20I. Morgan, 34, is the fourth player overall to reach 100 appearances in T20 internationals. Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik holds the record for most appearances in T20Is with 116 after whom comes India’s Rohit Sharma, who plays his 109th match on Tuesday. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor is above Morgan with 102 appearances.