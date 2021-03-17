Something nutritious

As March is celebrated as National Nutrition Month, NT BUZZ learns some nutrition plans for adults, children and more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Nutrition is connected with almost everything that happens to the body. Thus, one needs to be aware of what they consume every day.

Healthy eating

Consultant nutritionist, Rohini Diniz whose nutritional advice is to eat sensibly and live healthy says that a healthy eating plan has to contain all the five nutrients, which are proteins, fats, carbohydrates (sugars, dietary fibre), vitamins and minerals, in the right amounts as needed by the body. “The daily diet should include whole grain cereals, protein foods, vegetables and fruits. Added oil and sugar should be used in minimum amounts.”

But it is also to be noted that nutrition plans for adults and children differ. The diet of children, says Diniz, should contain higher amounts of energy, protein, vitamins and minerals as compared to that of an adult. “An adult’s diet needs to be individualised based on the age, gender, occupation pattern and other medical conditions,” she says, adding that older adults should be more careful of what they eat and should avoid calorie-rich foods.

Further throwing light about some of the good sources of protein, Diniz explains that proteins are derived from plant and animal sources. Plant sources include pulses, beans, dals, sprouts, nuts, oilseeds and mushrooms while animal sources include milk, fish, chicken, egg and red meats. Foods with excess amounts of sugar and trans fats, such as margarine and vanaspati, she says, should be avoided.

Diniz also mentions that iron deficiency anaemia is the most common nutrient deficiency and can be treated by consuming iron and foods rich in vitamin C.

Cutting out Cravings

Also one must have often noticed that small kids, six to seven years of age, are always hungry and constantly want to eat everything in sight, but consultant homeopath and clinical nutritionist (London), Joline Fernandes says that all of us are constantly hungry and craving for sugar. It could be in the form of junk food. “Parents can add healthy fats like ghee and nuts to the diet of their kids to reduce cravings for unhealthy food,” she suggests.

When asked what a serving is and how many servings should a sedentary person eat, she informs that servings or portion sizes are important. She says: “The only person who can tell you how much to eat is yourself. To avoid over eating, one must eat without distractions, avoid the phone when eating, and stop eating in front of your TV. Bite and chew your food well.”

Keeping cool this summer

And now that summer is here, the most important factor during summer, says Fernandes, is rehydration. “This will keep your electrolytes in check. Make sure to drink some tender coconut, fresh kokum water, fresh watermelon juice and aamras. To prevent yourself from having a heat stroke rehydrate,” she says, adding that those who feel like they are going to faint in summers, could be victims of an electrolyte imbalance.

To keep the body cool in summer Fernandes has shared a few tips: Hydrate, exercise for 30 minutes daily, do not eat packet food and eat local seasonal and fresh food.

On being asked whether almonds and walnuts need to be avoided in the Goan summer, Fernandes says one should definitely consume nuts in the summer. “Nuts have the essential fatty acids that will help the body fight the summer heat. Soak the nuts overnight and have them when you wake up in the morning with a glass of water.”

Break bad habits

While stating some nutrition tips for people with diabetes and cholesterol both of which have become common in Goa, she says, “First of all stop consuming those so-called healthy high fibre biscuits or diabetic-friendly or cholesterol-free cookies/chips/ juices, all of which come in a packet. Consume seasonal and local fruits and vegetables.”

Explaining why kidney stones and gall stones have become common, Fernandes mentions that it is due to the consumption of processed meats and foods, which has increased among all age groups. “Most of us find it very difficult to make time for exercise. Meal timings are not maintained. And often it’s not just the food but our habits that cause the problem.”