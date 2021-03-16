Clear The Coast

State must let fishermen live in traditional spaces

THE wheels of justice finally appear to be moving towards giving legal status to the houses of the traditional fishermen living in coastal regulation zone areas of the state. A government-appointed fishery planning committee of the department of environment and climate change has recommended regularisation of these dwellings under Clause 6(d) of the CRZ Notification 2011. Following the recommendations, the government has formed seven sub-committees that will assist the fishery planning committee in undertaking ground-level surveys for identification and demarcation of local fishermen’s houses falling within 100 to 200 metres from the high tide line (HTL) along the coast. These committees will also help in identification and demarcation of existing fishing infrastructure along the coast. The identification of the settlements of the fishing community will help in regularization of their dwelling units and their subsequent protection as per the laws. Though the laws existed for close to a decade, it was only recently that the state authorities have taken steps to give legal status to the houses of the fishing community that have existed for decades.

The committee has said that the provision of Clause 8 III of the CRZ Notification, 2011 must be relied upon so as to permit maximum possible extension of the dwelling units in accordance with the TCP regulations to regularise dwelling units located within 200 to 500 mts from HTL. It has to be noted that while Clause 6(d) provides for regularisation of dwelling units of traditional coastal communities, provided that they are not used for commercial activities or sold to non-fishermen, Clause 8 III gives clarity of the position of the land, such as measurements on the landward side in case of sea facing or along tidal influenced water bodies. The failure of the authorities to settle the issue has led to it hanging for decades, with the traditional fishermen fearing that they could not only lose their households but also their source of income. Taking advantage of the situation there have been cases of illegal structures being put up by the non-fishermen as well. The authorities should identify the dwellings of non-fishermen for any action thereafter.

Following its mandate FPC has prepared a draft plan to safeguard the interests of fishermen living in CRZ areas, which would be authenticated by ground-level surveys to be concluded in 60 days from publication of its findings and recommendations. According to the recommendations of the committee, the sub-panels for the talukas of Bardez, Tiswadi, Canacona, Ponda, Salcete/Quepem, Pernem and Mormugao, in addition to identifying the existing houses and structures, would also have to study the requirement of new infrastructure for fishing activity and other allied activities for the betterment of the fishing community. The draft plan for fishermen communities living in the CRZ areas, which is a sub-report of the coastal zone management plan, has identified 186 fishing wards, which fall within or are adjacent to the CRZ. The draft plan has also recommended that sub-committees have to undertake study of the genuine needs of the major fishing villages in terms of the facilities needed and prepare an indicative plan for the same. The findings should thereafter be duly superimposed on the cadastral scale village CRZ maps.

Here is an opportunity for the government and the fishing community to legalise the structures along the coast. While doing so the authorities need to ensure that only the fishermen engaged in their traditional occupation benefit and that the “intruders” are not allowed to take the benefit of the law. As the regularisation is aimed at helping the traditional fishermen in carrying out their age-old occupation unhindered, it is for the authorities to ensure that those who have deviated from their traditional occupation or those who have passed on the “rights” to others do not get to legalise the structures under the garb of traditional occupation. While carrying out the ground survey, the committee’s study should also delve into the other structures that have sprung along the Goan coast. All those structures that do not fall into the defined criteria should be razed immediately and the coast should be cleared of illegalities. The authorities can use the opportunity to get rid of illegalities along the Goan coast and make a new beginning to ensure that illegal structures do not come again.