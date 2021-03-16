Women on the frontline

NT BUZZ

The Giants Group of Panaji recently celebrated Women’s Day at Fomento Hall, Panaji. Six anganwadi workers from different talukas, namely, Neha Divkar, Gayatri Gaonkar, Mangal Gawas, Lata Upaskar, Concessao Coutinho, and Sankalpa Naik Gaonkar were felicitated by chief guest, Sandhya Kadam.

Earlier group president, Neil Agshikar welcomed the chief guest and the anganwadi workers. In her speech, the chief guest appreciated the work done by them and encouraged them to continue to do good in the future. Also present on the occasion were Bhalchandra Amonkar, Deepak Ashrit, Sandip Nadkarni, Rajendra Kamat, Umesh Prabhugaunkar, Rohidas Vaigankar, Pradeep Naik, Sanjay Gaonkar, Rajesh Tarcar, Saish Lawande and Laxmikant Amonkar.