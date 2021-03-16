SCI-FFI back for the sixth year

NT BUZZ

Like every year, with an aim to propagate the concepts of science among the student community, the Science Film Festival of India (SCI-FFI) will be held on March 17 and 18. Organised by Vidnyan Parishad, Goa, the sixth edition of the festival will be held at ESG Complex, Campal, Panaji and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 17.

The two-day festival comprises of various film screenings, discussions and interactive sessions with experts and scientists. The most captivating highlight of the festival is the Innovation Exhibition where the participants will learn and gain knowledge about the fascinating world of technology through the working models displayed at the exhibition.

The four science-themed films which will be screened at INOX are ‘Tenet’, ‘The Last Mimzy’, ‘Tik Tik Tik’ and ‘Sphere’. The screenings will be followed by interaction and explanation by eminent scientists of India. The panel of experts for the interactive sessions will include director, Vigyan Prasar (DST), Nakul Prashar; National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati, Jayant Sahasrabudhe; scientist, F, Vigyan Prasar, Arvind Ranade; scientist, E, Vigyan Prasar, Nimish Kapoor; former DG IMD, L S Rathore; metallurgist and science educator, Ravindra Godbole, and many others.

In addition to this, Vigyan Prasar (DST) and Vidnyan Parishad, are organising a workshop for press reporters and editors to encourage and understand the techniques of writing news reports on science, health and environment. This will be conducted on March 16, followed by which, the Innovation Exhibition will be inaugurated.

“Keeping in mind the COVID pandemic, we have reduced this year’s festival from four to two days and the number of student delegates invited for the festival has been also brought down to avoid crowding in the campuses,” said president, Vidnyan Parishad, Goa, Suhas Godse, adding that March 17 is a special day because this festival was conceptualised by late Manohar Parrikar. “March 17 happens to be his second death anniversary and so we thought of having the festival on this day to remember his vision,” he said.

Godse further said that they are looking forward to a whole-hearted participation from 30 rural schools across Goa. “We are really happy with the fact that we have reached out to the rural schools and colleges in order to bring awareness about science. We have also ensured that all the COVID-19 protocols will be followed throughout the festival,” he said.

As a part of the festival, a workshop for teachers as well as a workshop and masterclass on filmmaking is also scheduled during the festival at Maquinez Palace. Scientist, E, Vigyan Prasar, Nimish Kapoor, informed that this workshop is especially focused on undergraduate and postgraduate students of science, mass communication, filmmaking courses and film enthusiasts to orient them.

“Our main motto through this workshop is to inculcate a learning experience for all our participants and help them grow their interest in the field of science. We really hope that through film screenings and various other initiatives organised, all our participants will gain a valuable experience and know the diversity in the field of science,” said director, CSIR-NIO, Sunil Kumar Singh.

The festival also strives to achieve its aim to celebrate the collaboration between science and cinema, to open up the minds of the participants to the world of cinema and also to appreciate the two-way influence that science and cinema have over one another.

(Details: 9881778876/7972564480)