NT BUZZ

In honour of International Women’s Day, the second Audax India Women’s cycling event was organised by the Tri Goa Foundation. Tri Goa had organised three cycle rides ranging from 50 kilometres, 100 kilometres and 200 kilometres for women starting and ending at the Trinity Beach, Benaulim.

A total of 57 cyclists from Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala and Karnataka took part in this annual event.

The youngest cyclist in the 50-kilometre cycle ride was eight-year-old school student from Loutolim, Safaa Mokashi. The ‘Budding Riders of Camorlim’, a seven-member children’s cycling group from Camorlim, also participated in the 50-kilometre cycle ride. The youngest cyclist from this group was 10-year-old Alyssa Fernandes.

Safaa’s father, Ashpak Mokashi said: “Safaa cycles 10 to 15 kilometres everyday and is a very enthusiastic cyclist. She enjoyed herself thoroughly.” Likewise, guide and mentor for the ‘Budding Riders of Camorlim’, Adlin Mascarenhas said: “Our children cycled almost 70 kilometres and they wanted to ride more. They had a great time.”

The annual event which saw the presence of noted ultra-cyclist from Bengaluru, Grinshina Kartik taking part, saw Anupama Sharma, Micha Fernandes, Pinky Devi, Shivranjini Krishnamurthy and Megan Fernandes successfully complete the 200-kilometre Brevet de Randonneur Mondiaux (BRM) cycle ride to receive a medal and recognition from the Audax Club of Paris, France.

The finishers in the 100-kilometre cycle ride included Puja Jawahar, Anuradha Guglani, Shefali Coulekar, Angela Luke and Lorraine D’Costa who received a medal and recognition from the Audax India Randonneurs.

The event culminated with an awards function where all the “super randonneur” cyclists (cyclists who had successfully completed the series of 200 kilometres, 300 kilometres, 400 kilometres and 600 kilometres cycle rides this season) were felicitated with medals from the Audax Club of Paris, France.

Tri Goa Foundation is an affiliate club of Audax India Randonneurs (AIR) and Audax Club Parisien (ACP). Tri Goa organises long distance endurance rides through the year. The Goa to Kanyakumari, 1200-kilometre cycle ride to be completed in 90 hours is one of their signature events.