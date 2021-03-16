Laxman Pai – A life on a canvas

Iconic Goan artist and painter, LAXMAN PAI recently passed away at the age of 95. NT BUZZ presents excerpts from his interview conducted in 2018 for THE NAVHIND TIMES

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT BUZZ

Laxman Pai, V S Gaitonde and F N Souza, the trio of celebrated artists and painters, all of whom find their roots in Goa, along with their contemporaries like Syed Haider Raza, Tyeb Mehta, Akbar Padamsee, and many more, unleashed a rainbow of black and whites as well as colours on the canvas, during the second half of the 20th century and ensured that the Indian showcase of art prospered on the global forum.

Laxman Pai, who passed away at the ripe old age of 95 last week, was a towering figure in the world of art and was active in his creative work till the very end. For more than seven decades, he created myriad artworks in his unique style, incorporating elements like angular simplification, flatness of pictorial surface and the use of expressive as well as rhythmical lines. His works demonstrated his exploration of the stylistics of the Indian folk art. Paris, the melting pot of all art forms further honed his artistic style.

Pai had interacted with The Navhind Times, at the beginning of 2018, when he stressed on the importance of drawing teachers in the schools, adding that they should make drawing an interesting subject, instead of a stressful exercise.

“It all depends upon how a teacher teaches the drawing subject to students,” Pai had added, noting that the drawing teachers should allow students to play with the lines, so that they can enjoy the subject. “The way they teach drawing in the schools should be changed, with the subject becoming a free play,” he had added.

During the exclusive interview, the illustrious artist and painter had expressed satisfaction after the government of India had recognised his works over the years by bestowing upon him the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Recalling the presentation of Padma Shri award to him by the then president, Gyani Zail Singh, in 1985, Pai had said that he has some memories of that time. “Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister then,” he had recalled, noting that as usual he was focusing on his work when the announcement of Padma Shri for him had come.

Pai, who was born in Margao in the Pai Fondekar family, was the principal of the Goa College of Art from 1977 to 1987.

Modern in his approach, Pai had stated that if any artist uses modern technology like computer to solve his artistic problems, then no one need take any objection to it.

“However, some artists do such things to show off, just like some artists take pleasure in pricing their paintings high, but that’s not the way,” the celebrated artist had said, mentioning that if someone wants to use technology to solve his problems then it is a good sign and must be welcomed, as one cannot stay in a closed room. “One should not close his windows, and should let all the air come in from open windows,” he had observed philosophically, pointing out, “An artist standing erect with his deep roots is important, as also are his traditions and way of thinking.”

Responding to a question as regards the changes, which have taken place in the modern-day art world as compared to the last century, the nonagenarian artist had said that over the years, there is a tremendous change in the presentation of the works in the visual art category.

“Elements, which were completely out of reach of the artists of yesteryears, such as the third dimension have now been accessed by artists,” he had mentioned, stating that artists should be deep rooted in their traditions so that the “torrential winds blowing outside” will not be able to carry them along, and these artists will be able to “stand erect.”

“I had the advantage of belonging to the eastern culture,” Pai had admitted, further stating that this advantage provided him with knowledge about a number of aspects. “For example, I had natural instinct for music, due to which I could recognise ragas, say morning ragas and all other ones, as also the rock (music) notes,” he had maintained, noting that it helped him while executing one of his latest works based on ragas.

Speaking about his massive twenty-four feet by five-and-a-half feet painting titled, ‘Goa and the Dancing Waves,’ which was executed in December 2017, Pai had informed that Goa has a varied landscape with ups and downs, the mountains, the rivers and then the coconut trees, which formed the identity of the state, all of which have come into his latest work.

“It is nice to see the coconut trees when the wind blows and they start dancing,” he had observed, adding that this work too is moving, and not static, like all his previous paintings.

When asked if he has already made his masterpiece, Pai had stated that creation of any masterpiece depends on how it is judged, because such works are like flow of a river. “One cannot ask the river to stop since it flows as per the current and according to the force,” he had said on a parting note.