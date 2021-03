NT BUZZ

The second edition of the fashion and accessory pop-up PoSRo 2021 conceptualised by Archana Bhobe of Snip and Kedhar Gawde of Celebrity Locker was held. This edition featured products by a curated mix of young emerging designers such as Echké, Chillosophy, and Khanijo, and stalwarts such as Urvashi Kaur. The setup that resembled street boutiques in Bangkok also saw F&B by Goa brewery Eight Finger Eddie.