Cracking the nut

Last week, we discussed the three main cultivars of coconut in Goa: Benaulim, Calangute, and Nadora coconuts. As in a human family, individual coconut trees are different in their ability to produce in terms of numbers and quality. While the checklist for a hybridisation programme may read like a matrimonial advertisement with our interest going back a few generations into the pedigree of the suitor, in seed nut selection we are only concerned about the ‘mother plant’. If the mother is good, so will be the daughter brought up and matured under her wings or, appropriately, the crown of fronds.

The best coconut tree is one with more than twenty-five green fronds in its crown, healthy leaflets that are green up to their tips, free from lice like the eriophyid mite and rugose whitefly, good girth from the ground-level collar to the crown of leaves, six to eight productive bunches of nuts in acropetal succession, with the mature nuts below and the buttons just below the unopened spathes above. A healthy coconut palm will have three unopened spathes, including one just beginning to emerge through the webbing from the axil of the frond. The oldest of the three unopened spathes is ready for toddy tapping. The sweet, golden wine-coloured, phloem sap containing fructose sugar is known as neero. Unless kept cool, it ferments with the native yeasts to become a turbid white toddy or sur, still retaining its sweetness in the early stages. It is the original source of feni in Goa and arrak in Sri Lanka.

On opening, the spadix (locally known as xellem or penni) will emerge sowing tiny coconut-like buttons (or bondde) and rice grain-like male flowers. Once pollinated and fertilised, the buttons grow into tender coconuts (or addsor) in five to seven months, with or without creamy kernel or ‘malai’. Later, the nut grows into immature nuts (zodd nall), traditionally sliced into slivers, dipped in a sugar syrup and dried on butter-paper to make a sweet called as gonns, or grated to make letria (or Fios do ovos, in Portuguese) with egg yolk whipped stiff in sugar syrup. It takes eleven months to a year for the buttons to become mature coconuts that typically have an air pocket due to transpiration of the coconut water.

The coconuts harvested in March have the maximum quantity of water when mature. “Marsacho paddo ani Agostacho cheddo soglleamkin boro,” is the expression in Konkani that emphasises the March harvest. Medium-sized nuts from trees that bear more nuts per bunch are normally selected. The seed nuts are stacked in layers of sand or in a cool godown to prevent drying of the water. The liquid endosperm becomes like a sponge-like murundd or coconut apple, sold only if the nut is unfit for a seedling. One-year-old seedlings with seven to nine fronds and splitting leaflets are the best for transplanting. If one buys incorrectly in haste, one will have a lifetime to regret, because cutting a tree that one has nurtured for ten years is not easy.