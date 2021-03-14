Calangute Association pip Dempo SC 2-1

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Calangute Association stunned Dempo Sports Club with a 2-1 win in the Goa Football Association Selvel Goa Professional League at Duler Stadium, Mapusa, on Saturday.

Siddhant Shirodkar (27’) and Kouame Junior (34’) scored in the first half to help the Beach side club enjoy a two-goal cushion until substitute Suraj Hadkonkar pulled a goal back in the 86th minute.

Coach Samir Naik rang in three changes as Uttam Rai was preferred over Ariston Costa. Edwin Viegas returned from suspension while Alber Gonsalves was the other change the Golden Eagles squad. Meanwhile Calangute Association preferred to stick to their same squad which defeated Vasco SC 1-0.

The match began with end to end play with lot of early challenges flying in. Calangute were lucky not to have Krishna Shirodkar sent off early for his stud up challenge on Darrel Mascarenhas. He was let go with just a caution.

Among the two, Dempo had the better chance to break the deadlock in the first quarter. Shubham Malvankar teed-up with Beevan D’Mello in the area and the last named flicked the ball to Richard Cardozo, whose left-foot shot from inside the box went wide.

Dempo SC who enjoyed better possession and attack were stunned by a goal in the 27th minute goal from Siddhant Shirodkar. Nickson Castanha floated a long ball from his own half into the opposition territory. Siddhant won the chase for the delivery leaving behind Shallum Pires and flicked the ball over the onrushing keeper to open the account. The U-20 player has been the find of the season so far for Calangute scoring yet another goal.

Calangute nearly doubled the lead and it would have been Siddhant Shirodkar once again when he stylishly headed in a Chaitan Dabholkar cross, but it narrowly went past the post.

But it didn’t take long for Calangute to inflate the lead. In the 34th minute, Sidharth Kundaikar got past his marker — Shubham Malvankar, and whipped in a delightful cross in the box to an unmarked Kouame Junior, whose firm header gave no chance to the Dempo custodian Melroy Fernandes.

Dempo SC, who were stunned by their opponents quick goals, suddenly created an opportunity out of nowhere. Shubham lashed in a diagonal pass from his own half to Alber Gonsalves, whose first touch proved a little heavy when one-on with the keeper, and the Baga-based lad couldn’t direct the shot on goal from tight angle. This was a good chance for Dempo SC to get back in the game.

The Golden Eagles came stronger in the second session. But it was Calangute once again having a shot at goal. Dempo custodian Melroy came with a point blank save to deny Kouame Junior.

Edwin came with a goal line clearance to deny Sidharth, whose shot took a hand of Melroy and was heading into the goal before it was cleared off the line.

Dempo SC pulled a goal back in the 86th minute from a direct free-kick. Suraj Hadkonkar’s low free-kick brushed off of the post and entered the net. At the other end Mark Junior missed a sitter for Calangute. With just the keeper, the Liberian shot wide.