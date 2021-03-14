All Goa Veterans badminton tournament held

PANAJI: Chicalim Badminton Club (CBC) in collaboration with Goa Badminton Association (GBA) organised the All Goa Non ranking, All Goa Veterans and Mormugao Veterans tournament on March 5, 6 and 7 at Chicalim Indoor Complex. 110 participants competed in 10 different events. The following are the winners: All Goa non ranking Men’s singles – Deepak Bhanushali, All Goa Non ranking Men’s doubles – Sohan Naik and Siraj Wadkar, All Goa Veterans 35+ Men’s Singles – Dr Ankush Patel, All Goa Veterans 35+ Men’s Doubles – Kamlesh kanji and Kunal Savordevekar, All Goa Veterans 35+ Mixed Doubles – Kamlesh kanji and Supriya Pai Kuchlekar, All Goa Veterans 45+ Men’s Doubles – Arnold Rodriguez and Kishore Raghubans, All Goa Veterans 50+ Men’s Doubles – Pradeep Prabhu and Dhananjay Shirsat, All Goa Mixed Doubles (Open) – Siraj Wadkar and Yasmeem Sayed, Mormugao Veterans 35+ Men’s Doubles – Satish Kamble and Liju George and Mormugao Veterans 50+ Men’s Doubles – Rajesh Shirodkar and Vishnudutt Sharma

Women’s Doubles Badminton tourney on Mar 21

MAPUSA: Inner Wheel Club Of Mapuca in Association with Goa Badminton Association will be organising the 2nd edition of Women’s Doubles Badminton for ladies 25 years & above on March 21 at Badminton Hall, Peddem Sports Complex, Mapusa. This edition will be only for ameteures and entries given will be subject to screening panel from Goa Badminton Association. Confirmation of entries will be made through a message and fees should be paid immidiately. Last date of entry is March 18 and entry fee is Rs 500 per pair.

Futsal course for aspiring referees

PANAJI: The second futsal course for aspiring futsal referees will be held in Duler, Mapusa during the second last or last week of March. It will be conducted by AIFF qualified officials Franky Fernandes and Egidio Costa. Those interested (not football referees) may send their applications stating telephone number, email address to the GFA Secretariat, Panaji up to March 17. Details may be obtained from Lavinio Rebello, Chairman, Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee or John Silva, Co- Chairman, Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee.

IPL to feature 10 teams from 2022

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a 10-team affair from 2022 as the BCCI has decided to auction two new teams in the month of May during the final phase of upcoming edition. The BCCI top brass including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah on Saturday had a meeting on execution of various policy decisions approved by the IPL Governing Council at the start of the year.