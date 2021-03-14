Indian Democracy: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow

India today is being torn apart by myriad issues. People have been up in arms, across several states, fighting relentlessly, and so is the government. NT NETWORK tracks India then and now with Lord Meghnad Desai

DANUSKA DA GAMA | NT NETWORK

Lord Meghnad Desai is one of the most sought after man (especially by media), for his prowess and openness on issues that range for economics, governance, and more, that needs attention.

The Indian-origin economist and author left India when he was 21 and didn’t return for sixty years. “But I never left India behind in my thinking or writing,” says Lord Desai who spends time at his home in Goa when in India, and who over the years has authored 25 books disseminating opinions on various subjects.

The past, present and future are always linked and thus in a bid to get his views on several issues that concern India and its people, NT NETWORK asks Desai questions that matter most.

Q. You have interesting views on Modi and the BJP-led government. How would you rate Modi after six years?

BJP being in power does not change anything howsoever much people may dislike the BJP. In an electorate of 900 million people, BJP/NDA won a second majority in 2019. It won because Modi 1.0 was a success story despite demonetisation and the clumsy launch of GST. There was a lot of inclusive development, gender friendly policies, health initiatives and for four out of five years GDP growth was healthy. It slipped in 2018-2019 due to problems in the credit market.

Since May 2019, under Modi 2.0 the situation has been dramatically different. COVID has affected the economy severely since the lockdown, like it has in every country. It will take all of 2021 before we see a healthy recovery.

Q. How do you look at India that’s being divided and ruled so to say, on various counts be it border disputes, farmer’s protests, CAA and more?

This is because the government has taken initiatives which have led to mass demonstrations. I consider these demonstrations proof positive that India is a democracy. The demonstrations about CAA, in Assam about NCR, in Punjab and Haryana about farm sector reforms (which I argued for many years and support) show that regardless of the size of the majority of the ruling party in Parliament, Indians reserve the Right to Protest, and, as Mahatma Gandhi trained us, take the consequences.

Q. Secularism is at a grave threat in India. Don’t you think so?

My books ‘Rediscovery Of India’ (2009) ‘The Raisina Model’ (2017) ,’Why India is a Democracy in ‘Divided by Democracy’ (2005) which had a companion essay by Aitzaz Ahsan a distinguished Pakistani lawyer and politician who wrote ‘Why Pakistan is not a Democracy’ (2004) discusses this question over the last twenty years. There is however a feeling in many quarters as I read from newspapers that things are not well.

Q. All leaders talk about eradicating poverty. But can this be really achieved in India?

In the longer context, India has failed to follow the example of Asian economies such as South Korea, Japan and China and grew very sluggishly between 1947-1991, slightly faster in 1991-2018 but keeps failing to grow robustly. It would take me too long to answer why this is so. I have written many columns on it. India has the fifth highest total GDP but that is due to the large population. It is 150th in per capita income. It is also very low on Human Development Index. India has always been a country known for its fabulous wealth which attracted travellers and invaders. But it was always a few wealthy and millions poor. So it remains.

Q. You once said that the greatest achievement of India was to remain democratic. Do you still stand by this statement?

India is and remains a democracy. Indeed, it is unique as it is the first nation in the world which was born as a Sovereign Democratic Republic with Universal Adult Franchise and became a model for post colonial countries round the world. No other country in America or Europe or Asia or Africa can match this. It has also had regular elections and smooth changes of governments unlike the recent spectacle in USA.

India has been a multi party democracy dominated by a single party since 1947. I call it Snow White and Seven Dwarfs. From 1947-1989 Congress was the Snow White. Between 1989 and 2014 there was no single dominant party. Indian Democracy flourished with previously deprived groups such as OBCs and Dalits winning power. In 2014, the old pattern was re-established. But the dominant party was as different from Congress as is possible. It was founded that way after independence as Jan Sangh on the issue of Partition. (In ‘Rediscovery of India’ I discuss Partition over seven chapters). It changed its name to BJP after Emergency but its programme has remained the same.

In Modi 1.0, this programme was not pursued. But returning with a larger majority, the BJP seems to feel confident that it has the mandate to pursue the policies it has always espoused. Thus the abrogation of Article 370 on J&K autonomy was passed early in Modi 2.0. The more contentious issue will be CAA which caused huge demonstrations during December 2019/January 2020. NCR is another issue. How it would be decided will be for Indian citizens to determine. In Assam the issue is not about Muslims but anyone non- Assamese born especially Bengali. This issue has been unresolved since before Rajiv Gandhi signed the Accord in 1986.

Q. Sedition cases have reached an all time high. In fact 65 per cent of the 10,938 citizens accused of sedition over the last decade found themselves implicated after Modi came to power. Why are we being muzzled?

The charges of sedition and treason, etc, have been on the books ever since British Raj. For fifteen months after January 1950 when the Republic was proclaimed with the Original Constitution, Indians had unfettered Fundamental Rights. In May 1951, Nehru moved the First Amendment which qualified every Right back to the situation under colonial rule on the grounds that the Constitution interfered with implementation of progressive Socialist policies. The situation has been unchanged since. Governments claim a mandate to implement policies in their programme come what may. This doctrine established by Nehru was reinforced by Indira Gandhi. This is why the Emergency declared in 1975 was constitutional which allowed the government to put all opposition MPs in jail and censor all newspapers.

Q. Journalists and activists are under attack; more now than ever. People on social media are being targeted. Do you see the Free India, which Gandhi and other freedom fighters fought for, losing its identity with a dictatorship kind of ruling?

When governments invoke those powers you know they feel threatened by the people. The recent fear of international criticism on social media is a sad sign of the Government of India being worried about trivia. But then, it is a sign of a vibrant democracy.

That way we must be grateful for social media as they expand the freedom of speech citizens have. You get international solidarity in seconds. Which is why governments around the world want to control the social media. It was ever thus.

Q. How does the Centre-State relations pan out?

When the Constitution was being drafted, the original draft (Government of India Act 1935) was for strong states and a weak Centre. But the trauma of Partition inspired the Constituent Assembly to have a strong Centre and weak states. This copied the British colonial arrangement. Thus the Centre has always bullied the States, especially when a rival party is in power in the State.

Q. Lastly, tell us about your book ‘Rebellious Lord’?

My most recent book ‘Rebellious Lord’ is an autobiography. It deals with some of my political views about India.