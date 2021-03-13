Summit should not target third party: China

BEIJING: Ahead of the first Quad summit, China on Friday said that state-to-state exchanges and cooperation should enhance mutual understanding and trust instead of “targeting” or “undermining” the interests of any third party and hoped that relevant countries will refrain from forming “exclusive cliques”.

US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the virtual summit, which is the first conclave of the top leaders of the Quadrilateral alliance, on Friday.

Asked for China’s reaction to the Quad conclave, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that state-to-state exchanges and cooperation should “help enhance mutual understanding and trust among regional countries, instead of targeting against or undermining the interests of any third party”.

“We hope relevant countries will follow the principles of openness, inclusiveness and win-win results, refrain from forming closed and exclusive “cliques” and act in a way that is conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity,” Zhao said.