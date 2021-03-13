India come a cropper

Ahmedabad: Indian batsmen had little to offer in the face of a regimented English bowling effort on a two-paced track as the hosts received an eight-wicket hammering in the opening Twenty20 International here on Friday.

Indian batsmen struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took Virat Kohli’s men to 124 for seven at the the Narendra Modi stadium.

The home team could only manage 124 and in the absence of scoreboard pressure, England overhauled the target with ease in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Indian batsmen never got the momentum going as England’s pace-heavy attack, led by Mark Wood, used the extra bounce effectively to trouble them.

Most of the Indian batsmen went for flashy shots when placement would have served them well, as Iyer did later in the innings.

The world’s biggest stadium, which has a seating capacity of 1,32,000, played host to 67,000 fans, according to Cricinfo, way more than the 50 per cent capacity that was to be filled for the game in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Roy scored a well-calculated 49-run knock while Jonny Bairstow’s big hits showed there were no demons in the pitch as the Indians made it seem after being invited to bat by England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Roy struck the ball clean and hard to form a 72-run opening wicket stand with Jos Buttler (28), ending any hopes that the Indians harboured of getting back in the game.

SCORE BOARD

INDIA: S Dhawan b Wood 4, KL Rahul b Archer 1, V Kohli c Jordan b Rashid 0, R Pant c Bairstow b Stokes 21, S Iyer c Malan b Jordan 67, H Pandya c Jordan b Archer 19, S Thakur c Malan b Archer 0, W Sundar not out 3, A Patel not out 7. EXTRAS: 2 (w 2); TOTAL: 124/7 (in 20 overs). FALL OF WICKETS: 1-2, 2-3, 3-20, 4-48, 5-102, 6-102, 7-117. BOWLING: A Rashid 3-0-14-1, J Archer 4-1-23-3, M Wood 4-0-20-1, C Jordan 4-0-27-1, B Stokes 3-0-25-1, S Curran 2-0-15-0.

ENGLAND: J Roy lbw b Sundar 49, J Buttler lbw b Chahal 28, D Malan not out 24, J Bairstow not out 26. EXTRAS: 3 (w 3); TOTAL: 130/2 (in 15.3 overs). FALL OF WICKETS: 1-72, 2-89. BOWLING: A Patel 3-0-24-0, B Kumar 2-0-15-0, Y Chahal 4-0-44-1, S Thakur 2-0-16-0, H Pandya 2-0-13-0, W Sundar 2.3-0-18-1.